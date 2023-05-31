The Pimpinio Tigers will host the Edenhope Apsley Saints at Pimpinio Recreation Reserve for round eight of the Horsham and District Football League on Saturday, June 3.
The result of this contest could carry lasting weight as finals near, as the teams sit either side of the finals cut-off, with the same amount a wins under their belts.
The winner will find themselves one win within the top 6, while the losing side could fall one win away from it.
Pimpinio currently have the edge, with a percentage seven points better than the Saints.
Pimpinio coach, Clint Burdett said the contest will have a 'mini-finals' feeling.
"It's a huge game," Burdett said.
"It's going to be a tough one, they're pretty similar to us player-wise, and how they're tracking.
"Its a must-win for both sides."
Both teams roll into this fixture with winning momentum.
The Tigers claimed victory over Natimuk United in round seven, while Edenhope Apsley held off a resurgent Swifts to collect a narrow win.
The last time these side's met, Edenhope Apsley collected a 134 point win with Ben McIntyre and Josh Roman kicking six goals each.
Laharum vs Taylors Lake
Off the back of claiming the side's first win of 2023, Taylors Lake will head to Laharum's Cameron Oval to take on the Demons in round eight.
Both teams have had difficult seasons so far and currently sit at the bottom of the HDFNL ladder.
Despite the win, Taylors Lake's injury stricken season continued against Kaniva Leeor United in round seven, as the side finished without a bench for the fourth time this season.
The previous two rounds have seen Laharum come up against the league's top two teams, Harrow Balmoral and Jeparit Rainbow, where the team suffered significant losses.
But Demons co-coach, Hamish Roberts believes his team can be a threat on Saturday.
"I feel like if we play good and play our best footy, we give ourselves a chance to win the game," said Laharum co-coach, Hamish Roberts.
"But, Taylors Lake are on the rise and they've had a good win last week, so they'll be up and about.
"If we play play to our best, we give ourselves a chance, but if we don't come prepared and ready to go, then we're likely to get beat."
In the side's previous meeting Laharum came back from a 14 point deficit at three quarter time to win, keeping the Lakers scoreless in the process.
Rupanyup vs Jeparit Rainbow
A week after suffering a 140 point loss to the ladder leading Harrow Balmoral, the defending premiers, Rupanyup are next tasked with taking on the second placed Jeparit Rainbow.
This time, the Storm will travel to Rupanyup Recreation Reserve where the Panthers are yet to lose a game this season.
Jeparit Rainbow's current run of form has lasted since the fourth round.
The side's only defeat came at the hands of the Southern Roos, it was also the only match the Storm have not scored at least 100 points in.
A loss for the Panthers could see them drop to fifth on the HDFNL ladder.
Both times these sides met in 2022, Rupanyup won.
Noradjuha Quantong vs Harrow Balmoral
Noradjuha Quantong have enjoyed a strong first half of the HDFNL season, collecting five wins from seven outing, but the side's greatest test awaits them in round eight.
The Bombers will host the Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos at Quantong Recreation Reserve.
With strong wins over every opposition the side has faced in 2023, including Rupanyup, Kalkee and Jeparit Rainbow, Harrow Balmoral come into round eight as heavy favourites.
The side occupies four spots on the league's top four goal scorers list with Nick Pekin (20), Jai Thompson (23), James Staude (29) and at the top, Simon Close (33).
The Bombers most prolific goal shooter has been Brock Orval, who sits 19th on the list with 13 goals, despite not having played since round five.
When Noradjuha Quantong met Harrow Balmoral in round 12 of the 2022 season, it was the Southern Roos who claimed victory, 13.13 (91) - 6.17 (53).
Swifts vs Kalkee
Kalkee head to Stawell's North Park to take on the Swifts in round eight of the HDFNL.
The Kee's difficult season has persisted with the 2022 grand finalist's only wins coming against Laharum and Taylors Lake.
In round seven, the side lost to the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers by 20 points.
The Swifts round seven did not go its way either, as the Baggies were dealt a narrow defeat by Edenhope Apsley.
A win for the Swifts could see them jump Rupanyup on the HDFNL ladder, although, a loss will likely see them drop to sixth.
When the team's met during round eight of the 2022 season, Kalkee came away from the low scoring game in victory.
Kaniva Leeor United vs Natimuk United
Natimuk United are set to head to the Horsham League's western end to take on the Kaniva Leeor United Cougars at Kaniva Recreation Reserve.
Both team find themselves in search of momentum after suffering losses in round seven.
The Rams lost to Pimpinio, while the Cougars were beaten by Taylors Lake.
On both occasions, the losing side faulted in the final quarter to give up the result.
The fourth quarter was also critical when the Cougars met the Rams in round 11 of the 2022 season.
A high scoring contest saw Natimuk United come back from eight points down at the final break to win by nine.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
