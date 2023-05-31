Wimmera Mallee Pioneer Museum annual vintage rally returns for 2023

Nestled on the banks of the Wimmera River in Jeparit, the Wimmera Mallee Pioneer Museum will come alive on Saturday June 10 and Sunday June 11, 2023 for the Annual Vintage Rally.
Covering nearly three and a half hectares, the Wimmera Mallee Pioneer Museum is dedicated to the pioneering times of country life in the Jeparit area from the 1800's through to the mid 1900's.
During the period of great development in agriculture, from the clearing of the land to tractors taking over from horses. Many of the items in the museum are still in operating condition, and this will be showcased during the Annual Vintage Rally.
This year's rally will be officially opened by Emma Kealy MP following a Smoking Ceremony and Welcome to Country by Uncle Warren Nelson.
Exhibits and activities will include vintage engines and cars, horse carriage rides, working horses, market stalls, blacksmith demonstrations, tractor and truck displays.
This year will also see the return of the popular Heritage Talks with presentations by Nhill Historical Society, Craige Proctor, and a presentation on Clydesdale working horses.
A church service will be held on Sunday morning for those who would like to attend a service in a bush church setting. Plus, there will be a wide variety of food and snacks, and plenty of activities for children across the weekend.
For more information, please email wmpmjeparit@hotmail.com.
