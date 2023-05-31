The Wimmera Mail-Times
Wimmera Mallee Pioneer Museum annual vintage rally returns for 2023

Updated May 31 2023
Nestled on the banks of the Wimmera River in Jeparit, the Wimmera Mallee Pioneer Museum will come alive on Saturday June 10 and Sunday June 11, 2023 for the Annual Vintage Rally.

