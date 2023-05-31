New Commonwealth home support program provider for Hindmarsh Shire

Recipients of the Commonwealth Home Support Program (CHSP) in Hindmarsh Shire will continue to be able to access their services from July 1, 2023 after the Commonwealth offered the contract to West Wimmera Health Service.
The announcement comes after the decision from Hindmarsh Shire Council to cease providing the CHSP service after June 30, and West Wimmera Health Service receiving a funding offer from the Commonwealth Department of Health and Aged Care to take over the service delivery for the whole shire.
The program provides funding for older people (aged 65 years or older or 50 years or older for Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people) to access help with everyday tasks in their own home to maintain their independence and live safely in their own home. Services include domestic assistance, home maintenance and gardening, personal care, meals, social support (individual) and transport.
Ritchie Dodds, Chief Executive Officer, West Wimmera Health Service said the CHSP was an important service for those ageing in our communities and given its link with health and wellbeing, the decision for our health service to assume responsibility for delivering it was an easy one.
"We are pleased to be able to take on the running of the CHSP services in Hindmarsh, which will help to support our older population to continue to live independently and thrive in our communities," Mr Dodds said.
"We are working closely with Council and are focused on ensuring the transition from their programs to ours is smooth and as worry and stress free as possible for our clients.
"Ideally, we'd like to see current community care staff come across from the Council and consider employment with WWHS, which will assist in providing a smooth transition for clients.
"CHSP clients can rest assured that contribution fees will be similar to what they are currently paying, with only the usual annual indexation increases being applied."
WWHS will deliver the CHSP to all those eligible who reside in the Hindmarsh Shire including Nhill, Jeparit and Rainbow, plus areas such as the townships of Dimboola and Gerang Gerung not currently serviced by West Wimmera Health Service.
Hindmarsh Shire Council Chief Executive Officer, Mr Greg Wood said the council is excited that West Wimmera Health Service were provided with the contract.
"We are confident West Wimmera Health Service will continue to provide services to a high standard to residents of Hindmarsh, while also complimenting CHSP with access to additional health services," he said.
To deliver the services, WWHS will likely offer additional employment opportunities to existing WWHS employees and almost certainly look to employ more community care workers to meet the demand for current and incoming community care programs.
Taking on this part of the CHSP is an extension of the work WWHS already does with other CHSP funded services such as allied health, respite, nursing social support groups and home modifications.
Read also: Creating home for history of Horsham
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.