New Commonwealth home support program provider for Hindmarsh Shire

Updated June 1 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 7:00am
Recipients of the Commonwealth Home Support Program (CHSP) in Hindmarsh Shire will continue to be able to access their services from July 1, 2023 after the Commonwealth offered the contract to West Wimmera Health Service.

