Art is everywhere in Horsham and surrounding districts, with over 200 artworks by students and pre-schoolers already exhibited in Horsham Plaza for Kids on Fire.
A once-only, Kuthumi Wotjobaluk puppet show called Kuthumi and Gutuk, about fire or barpa, will be held on Sunday, June 4, at 11.30 am in the Horsham Town Hall.
It is the premier of the first-ever Wotjobaluk puppet show and is set around a campfire created with theatrical effects.
The Black Hole Theatre production is based on a story by Wotjobaluk elder Uncle Ron Marks and features Aunty Hazel MacDonald: Robyn, Bianca, and Jandamurra Lauricella with Mary French and Beau Ladlow's technical production.
Continuing with the Fire and light Theme of the festival , the Wimmera Artists on Fire exhibition is displayed at the Horsham Regional Art Gallery until the end of June, and the JRS Workshop will have a display in their gallery at 81 Firebrace Street and the foyer of the Wimmera Uniting Care on Baillie Street from June 9.
Redrocks Books and Gallery in Firebrace Street Horsham is home to the Gariwerd artists collection with a high-quality take on the fire theme and is on display until the end of June.
Artist Gill Venn hung the exhibition hosted by Redrock Books and Gallery,
Galleries on the Side is spread throughout the CBD, with art exhibited in shop windows from June 9 to 19.
Rainbow and Natimuk have joined the Art is Everywhere month with exhibitions in the Turbo Gallery in Rainbow and the Goat Gallery in Natimuk and Studio 33 in Nhill is celebrating its 10th birthday with bus day trips to Rainbow, Dimboola and Wartook on Friday.
