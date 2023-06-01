The Wimmera Mail-Times
Horsham Fire and Light Art Festival on display until the end of June

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated June 1 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 12:30pm
Owner of Redrock Books and Gallery with some of the art featured in the Gariwerd artists collection. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
Art is everywhere in Horsham and surrounding districts, with over 200 artworks by students and pre-schoolers already exhibited in Horsham Plaza for Kids on Fire.

