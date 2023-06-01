Stawell Warriors v Horsham Demons
Stawell Warriors A grade netball coach Tessa O'Callaghan looks forward to taking on the second-placed Horsham Demons in round eight of the WFNL on Saturday, June 3.
"This will be one of the games where we need to hit all of our goals and keep playing the way we are. We could come away with the win, but Horsham are very polished as per usual." O'Callaghan said.
The Warriors have won its last three matches and sit third on the ladder (Horsham' percentage is 51.87 per cent greater in second).
In round seven against Warrack, Ebony Summers scored 35 goals.
Ruby Peters joined Holly Graveson in the best.
It was Peters' first A grade match of her career, which has capped off a busy period for the young mid-courter.
She wasn't a weak link, that's for sure. She really showed why she should be playing senior netball," O'Callaghan said.
The Demons enter this second v third matchup coming off a bye.
In round six, Horsham defeated Warrack by 34 goals.
Georgia Batson and Imogen Worthy were hard to split in the shooting circle, with 29 and 27 goals respectively.
Both shooters sit third and fourth on the goal-throwing.
Worthy has 171 goals to Batson's 168 in six matches.
Batson joined captain Georgie Carberry in the best for the Demons.
Horsham Saints v Ararat Rats
The Saints will look to continue its fast ball movement when it hosts Ararat at St. Brigid's Stadium.
The ladders leaders were tested in the second quarter against Dimboola, but its defence stood up in the 32-goal win.
Jorja Clode shot 52 goals at Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
Centre Ashlee Grace and Megan Byrne were named in the Saints' best.
The Rats celebrated its 50th anniversary of netball on May 27 and will look to cause an upset against the ladder-leading Saints.
In its win over the Burras, Laney McLoughlan shot 47 goals.
The defence has been a strength for Ararat in recent weeks, so the matchup of Genevieve Bush and Georgie Peel against Clode and Abby Hallam will be an area to keep an eye on.
Minyip Murtoa Burras v Nhill Tigers
In round three against the Giants, Minyip Murtoa overcame a four-goal deficit at three-quarter time to win 42-40.
In its round seven defeat to Ararat, Maddison Morgan and Jessie Newell shot 23 and 22 goals.
Morgan is in tenth place in goal throwing with 125 goals.
A 21-3 third quarter for the Tigers led to a 27-goal win over the Giants.
Ruby James scored 39 to take her tally to 120 on the season.
James joined defender Larnie Hobbs in the best in two of her four games played.
Southern Mallee Giants v Warrack Eagles
The Giants will be looking to respond after its round seven loss to Nhill.
Stephanie Riggall was away for the match at Davis Park.
Steph Thomson scored 22 goals for Southern Mallee.
Jodie Hayes and captain Codie Robins were named in the best.
Warrack travels to Hopetoun Recreation Reserve, still in search of its first win of 2023.
The Eagles were defeated by Stawell in round seven.
Amber O'Connor shot 13 goals and was joined in the best by Briodi McKenzie.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
