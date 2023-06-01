The Swifts will host Kalkee at Stawell's North Park for round eight of the Horsham District Football Netball League on Saturday, June 3.
Kalkee's A grade netballer suffered only their second loss of the 2023 season in round seven, when the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers beat the side by four goals.
The loss puts the side one win behind the Laharum Demons and only ahead of Pimpinio by percentage.
The Swifts difficult season continued in the previous round, when Edenhope Apsley beat the Baggies 88-11.
A loss for Kalkee could see the side fall down as far as fifth on the ladder while the Swifts will be looking to find a momentum grabbing win to start turning the side's season around in the second half of the year.
When the two side's met in round eight of the 2022 season, Kalkee scraped through with a two goal win.
Rupanyup vs Jeparit Rainbow
Jeparit Rainbow head to Rupanyup Recreation reserve to take on the Panthers in round eight.
The Rupanyup Panthers faced a series of tough opponents through the recent weeks but returned to its winning ways in round seven.
The side claimed a 43 goal win over the Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos.
With four wins and three losses, Jeparit Rainbow sit sixth on the HDFNL ladder and head to Rupanyup off the back of an 11 goal loss to Laharum.
The Storm's strong performance in round seven did see the side win one quarter of netball and draw two others.
Both teams sit on equal competition points in fifth and sixth.
A win for either team could push it as high as third while a loss could see either team drop to eighth.
Pimpinio vs Edenhope Apsley
The league leading Edenhope Apsley Saints' next challenge is Pimpinio, with the Tigers hosting the defending premiers at Pimpinio Recreation Reserve.
The Tigers season has been strong, the side's only losses came against second placed Laharum, and the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers.
Pimpinio's goal shooting has been particularly strong this season, with Tahlia Thompson currently topping the leagues goal scorers list.
Edenhope Apsley have established themselves as clear leaders in this season's HDFNL, claiming strong wins against everyone the side has come up against.
Edenhope Apsley's points percentage of 246 means even in defeat, they are unlikely to move from the top of the competition.
A win for Pimpinio could see them move into the top three, while a loss could see them drop as far as sixth.
Laharum vs Taylors Lake
Laharum look to continue the side's strong form when its A grade netballers take on Taylors Lake at Laharum's Cameron Oval.
The Demons sit second on the HDFNL ladder having only been beaten this season by Edenhope Apsley, while the side has claimed wins over top six teams, Kalkee, Pimpinio and Jeparit Rainbow.
Edenhope Apsley enjoy an advantage in points percentage of 99, meaning even in victory, the Demons are unlikely to climb into the league's top spot this weekend.
However, a loss could leave them vulnerable to Kalkee and Pimpinio.
2023 has been a season of rebuilding for the Lakers, but, having won two of the side's last three games, and picking up the points from KLU's withdrawal, the side now sits in a competitive eighth on the HDFNL ladder.
A loss for the Lakers will see the Natimuk United Rams move ahead of the side, while a win could put them on the same competition points as Jeparit Rainbow and Noradjuha Quantong, putting them in the fight for the top six.
Noradjuha Quantong vs Harrow Balmoral
Harrow Balmoral's winless season is likely to continue at Quantong Recreation Reserve as they take on Noradjuha Quantong fresh off a victory against the Edenhope Apsley Saints.
A slow start to the season, that saw the Bombers lose its opening two games, now looks like its behind the side.
Noradjuha Quantong currently sits in seventh on the HDFNL ladder, but with wins against top four side's Kalkee and Pimpinio in the last three weeks, the Bombers look to be on the rise.
The Southern Roos season has been a difficult one facing significant losses against every opposition the team has faced.
If the Bombers claim the win, they could climb as high as third on the HDFNL ladder.
When the side's last met, a strong fourth quarter wasn't enough for the Southern Roos, who finished the game nine goals behind the Bombers.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
