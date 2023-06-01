Update (2pm) Third generation owner of Horsham business Latus Jewellers, Matt Latus, said three windows of his building had been damaged and about $60,000 worth of stock taken in the early hours of Thursday, June 1.
"I heard the phone which was activated by the alarm and then the police called me about 5 am." he said.
"In an already challenging climate for small business, this is another thing we have to deal with. It's disappointing.
"I have insurance to cover the losses but it has interrupted our business today for sure."
Mr Latus said the repairs were expected to be completed by the end of business hours on Thursday; however, the clean up inside will take longer with the glass fragments scattered throughout the shop.
The Latus family business is situated on the corner of Firebrace and MacLachlan Streets in Horsham and has been vandalised several times since opening its doors 74 years ago.
The matter is still under investigation by Horsham Police.
Earlier: Victoria police are investigating alleged criminal incidents at a prominent Firebrace Street business on Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Horsham uniformed officers and detectives cordoned off a section of Firebrace and McLachlan streets after several of Latus Jewellers' shop front windows were smashed.
A spokesperson from Horsham police declined to comment on the incident as investigations are ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the assault or has footage or information is urged to contact the Horsham Police Station on 5382 9200 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Meanwhile, police are investigating circumstances surrounding an assault in Kalkee on Saturday, April 27, 2023.
A police spokesperson said the incident occurred during the third quarter during the reserves football match at the Kalkee Recreation Reserve.
Anyone who witnessed the assault or has footage or information is urged to contact First Constable Mackay at the Horsham Police Station on 5382 9200, quote incident number 230188177.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
