The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News
Police
Updated

Horsham's Latus Jewellers victim of smash and grab.

SL
Ben Fraser
By Sheryl Lowe, and Ben Fraser
Updated June 1 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Update (2pm) Third generation owner of Horsham business Latus Jewellers, Matt Latus, said three windows of his building had been damaged and about $60,000 worth of stock taken in the early hours of Thursday, June 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.