Horsham Rural City Council Mayor, Cr Robyn Gulline, welcomed 11 new citizens at an afternoon ceremony in the Council Reception Room on Wednesday, May 31, in front of councillors, friends, and family members.
After reciting the oath under God, pledging loyalty to Australia and its people, the democratic beliefs, rights, and liberties, and upholding and obeying the laws of Australia, each person was presented with a certificate, an Australian flag, and an Australian native tree.
"Our migrant community continues to grow and add to the richness of our community.
I know you have also done this in the time you have been here and will continue to do so now," she said.
Cr Gulline welcomed Mrs. Aafiya Ashfaq, Zayyan Hussein, Miss Bernadette Flores Abuda, Iman Abid Ali, Ishtiyaq Hussein Mohammad, Mrs. Marrianne Langley, Mr. Kevin Paul McGill, Jean Renee De Perio Ponseca, John Raven De Perio Ponseca and Josie De Perio Ponseca to Australia and thanked them for choosing Horsham for their home.
"Citizenship is the common bond uniting all Australians, whether you are an Australian by birth or by choice.
Congratulations to those becoming Australian citizens on making their commitment to Australia," she said.
Engineer Savio and nurse Jesna KG said they came to Australia because "it is such a wonderful country" and said they are pleased to be in Horsham.
Since arriving in Horsham from India five years ago, they have welcomed their son Leonardo who is now two years old.
HRCC Cr Bob Redden and Mayor of Yarriambuack Shire Kylie Zanker attended the event and congratulated the new residents.
"I think a ceremony like this one today is significant when we welcome new citizens into our community, and the tree to plant is representative of the occasion, too," Mayor Gulline said.
