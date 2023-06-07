With contract talks now behind him, Horsham's Ben Hobbs can concentrate on playing consistent football at the highest level.
The 19-year-old Horsham Demons junior signed a two-year extension to keep him tied to Essendon till at least the end of 2025.
"I guess it was good to get my contract done halfway through the year and now just focus on playing good football. For me, that is my contest work and bringing my strengths every week," Hobbs said.
Since his return from a calf injury on Anzac Day against Collingwood, Hobbs has twice tallied career highs in disposals.
In the Bombers' round nine match against Brisbane, Hobbs gathered 22 disposals.
In the Dreamtime match against Richmond in round 10, where the Bombers won by a point, Hobbs collected 23 disposals alongside six tackles and five clearances.
"We are all so lucky to play at a club in those massive games at Essendon and the other clubs involved. We are very lucky, and we do not take it for granted at all. It is something you look back on and can't believe it," Hobbs said.
Hobbs credits a full pre-season and the help of teammates in the transition to greater midfield minutes in 2023.
The boys have really helped me out in terms of my new [and more] midfield minutes and made me feel comfortable and confident in that role," Hobbs said.
"To get a full pre-season under my belt was important because I always wanted to play more midfield time."
A calf injury in February saw Hobbs miss the opening five rounds of the AFL season, but he has not missed a game since.
"Getting that calf injury, it took me a few weeks to get back to my full fitness," Hobbs said.
"I am feeling really good now, and I feel like my continuity in my game is really starting to stack up.
When looking towards the back half of the season, Hobbs will look to continue improving his overall game.
"[I want to] Continually improve as a player. Whether that is my running patterns as a forward or my contest work as a mid," Hobbs said.
"Just my overall game, just so I feel very confident no matter who I play or what position I play, so I can put my best foot forward and have an impact on the game."
After 12 rounds, the Bombers sit in sixth position on the ladder with 28 points and a 7-5 win/loss record.
Essendon plays Carlton in round 12 at the MCG on Sunday, June 11.
