Conversations about parking have almost overtaken rubbish, rates, and roads since the introduction of Horsham's new metered parking system in the CBD.
If you have yet to pay to park and don't know if you have been fined for failure to pay, no penalties have been issued since the activation of the new meters on March 15.
But the reprieve is coming to an end; parking inspectors will be back on the CBD beat in Horsham soon.
If you wonder how you will know if you have a fine, the council has advised the following.
If you are issued a fine, parking inspectors will place a ticket on the vehicle's windscreen or hand it to the driver if in attendance, or it will be posted to the registered vehicle owner's address if the weather is adverse to placing it on the windscreen.
The new meters are designed to accept payment by coin or card, but you'll need to walk to the meter, which might be more than a few steps away from your car, and you'll need to know and remember your registration number when you get to the meter.
If you don't want to do the walk or leave someone in the car alone, learning to use the app should perhaps be next on your bucket list.
You can activate your park from your car by using the downloaded app.
And when it comes to a receipt to prove payment, a digital receipt can be downloaded via the GR code for proof of parking.
A printed receipt will not be produced at the parking machine.
For those unable to download the GR code or prefer not to, you can take a photo of the screen showing payment.
The new system operates on technology, so it will only suit some people's circumstances even with these options.
You can contact the council with questions or input about or against the new system.
