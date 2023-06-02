Eyes will be cast towards Coughlin Park in round eight of the WFNL on Saturday, June 3.
The Saints will be without key forward Jarrod Garth for its first versus third clash with the Ararat Rats.
Garth is the only change for the home side, with Becker Irwin coming in for Ben Knott's side.
Ararat is unchanged following its 83-point victory over Minyip Murtoa in round seven.
Josh Webster is one of three big ins for the Giants' match with Warrack at Hopetoun Recreation Reserve.
Webster returns from a hamstring injury sustained in the round five match against Dimboola.
Jackson Fisher and Samuel Weddell also return for Southern Mallee.
Ararat Rats
Ins: Nil
Outs: Nil
Lineup: Henry Shea, Riley Taylor, Ben Taylor, Tom Williamson, Matthew Spalding, Baydn Cosgriff, Jordan Cox, Daniel Mendes, Sonny Kettle, Tom Mills, Jack Ganley, Kade Bohner, Jake Robinson, Jacob Bates, Robert Armstrong, Ethan Summers, Flynn Toner, Cody Lindsay, Luke Spalding, Liam Arnott, Brody Griffin.
Horsham Demons
Ins: Bailey Nelson, Rhys Barber
Outs: Brodie Mines, Sid Hernon, Cullen Williams
Lineup: Bailey Nelson, Tyler Blake, Jayden Scott, Allistair McKinnon, Max Bunworth, Harley Pope, Lachlan Hobbs, Billy Carberry, Rhys Barber, Sam Bigham, Jack Dalziel, Brody Pope, Bradley Hartigan, Jordan Motton, Ben Lakin, Zak Smith, Benjamin Janetzki, Harrison Combe, Hudson Hair, Jack Lord.
Horsham Saints
Ins: Becker Irwin.
Outs: Jarrod Garth.
Lineup: Angus Martin, Patrick Knott, Gage Wright, Jackson Davidson, Sam Clyne, Daniel Rees, Jordy Keyte, Will Brennan, Jacob O'Beirne, Tom Vincent, William Taylor, Codi Kenny, Max Bryan, Connor O'Beirne, Cody Bryan, Daniel Ervin, Becker Irwin, Will Tickner, Ben Johnson, Mitch Martin, Tom Butler.
Minyip Murtoa Burras
Ins: Mackinnon Rogers, Charlie Gibson, Jake Leith.
Outs: Will Cameron, Jordan Weyburg, Lachlan Johns.
Lineup: Jye Walter, Jae McGrath, Corey Morgan, Nic Ballagh, Tanner Smith, Charlie Penny, Caeleb Leith, Will Holmes, Logan Petering, Timothy Mackenzie, Brylie Cameron, Tyler Pidgeon, Nicholas Caris, Lachlan Johns, Mitch Johns, Lachlan Jordan, Luke Fisher, Jordan Delahunty, Warwick Stone, Mackinnon Rogers, Charlie Gibson, Jake Leith.
Nhill Tigers
Ins: Darcy Alexander, Toby Marshall.
Outs: Tyren Libel, Matt Kennedy.
Angus Wheaton, Nathan Alexander, Mitch Johns, Darcy Honeyman, Frazer Driscoll, Lochie Pilgrim, Mitch Dahlenburg, Drew Schneider, Wallace Wheaton, Liam Albrecht, Josh Lees, Glenn Saniong, Kelly Kaugla, Tom Driscoll, Lachie Barber, Austin Merrett, Lucas Dahlenburg, Jarryd Dahlenburg, Jack Mason, Darcy Alexander, Toby Marshall.
Southern Mallee Giants
Ins: Josh Webster, Jackson Fisher, Samuel Weddell.
Outs: Declan Brown, Tyler Lehmann, Jonty Bellinger.
Lineup: Jake Garvey, Zachary Robins, Heath Smith, Benjamin Webster, Josh Webster, Mickitja Rotumah-Onus, Liam Nelson, Jackson Fisher, Liam Price, Sam White, Lou White, Dylan Marshman, Kieran Delahunty, Coleman Schache, Billy Lloyd, Matt Bellinger, Samuel Weddell, Leigh Stewart, Ben McGee, Brayden Carra, Timothy Sanford.
Stawell Warriors
Yet to be named.
Warrack Eagles
Ins: Patrick Morgan, Max Inkster, Aaron Watts, Dan McKenzie.
Outs: Caleb Powell, Ryan McKenzie, Jason Akermanis.
Lineup: Riley Morrow, Patrick Morgan, Jake O'Donnell, Kyle Cheney, Thomas James, Declan Powell, Lachie Stewart, Sean McKenzie, Nick Ingram, Daniel Bell, Phillip Huebner, Jacob Sobey, Joseph McKinnon, Matthew Johns, Jacob Cheney, Dylan Watts, Max Inkster, Aaron Watts, Bailey Watts, Dan McKenzie.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
