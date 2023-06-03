The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Paediatricians providing relief to GP services across the Wimmera and Grampians

June 3 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Christine with Harrisons parents Dale Schmid and Hayley Hatcher. Picture supplied.
Dr Christine with Harrisons parents Dale Schmid and Hayley Hatcher. Picture supplied.

Paediatricians are providing relief to the growing burden on the GP services across the Wimmera and Grampians but they claim they are still under-utilised.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.