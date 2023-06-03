Referrals to the Regional Paediatric Registrar Review Clinics can be sent to the Ballarat General Paediatric clinics intake fax 03 5320 4822. (Please specify it is for the Regional Paediatric Registrar Review Clinic and specify location - Horsham, Stawell, Ararat or Maryborough). Please see http://paedsportal.com/regional_model for more information.