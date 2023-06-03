Work experience for secondary school students has returned to Grampians Health - Horsham, Dimboola and Edenhope after a three-year COVID-enforced hiatus.
The reintroduction of the work experience program is aimed at Year 10 students and includes specialised programs for Year 11 and 12 students.
Grampians Health careers advisor Andrew Vague said his organisation was committed to encouraging local students to explore a career in the health care sector.
"Year 10 students can apply to complete an organised work experience program of up to one-week duration," Mr Vague said.
"The program will involve working in a combination of clinical and non-clinical areas that can be adapted to suit each individual student.
"While all term two vacancies have already been filled, Year 10 students will be able to apply for work experience positions later in the year."
Year 10 Work Experience will be available during Term 2 at Grampians Health, Horsham Campus.
All positions are currently filled for term 2.
Year 11 and 12 students can apply for specialised Work Experience programs which will be available during the term 1-3 school holidays. A number of positions are still available.
Opportunities offered include:
Dimboola and Edenhope students should apply directly to their campus managers.
Horsham students can apply for work experience online at Work Experience (whcg.org.au).
