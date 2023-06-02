Both players have been named in the best for the Storm in the majority of games they've played.
Also coming back for the Storm is Peter Weir, who has kicked 13 goals for Jeparit Rainbow in his four games.
Noradjuha Quantong will be without coach and four time best player in 2023, Damian Cameron.
Barwon FNL player, James Gregg returns for the Bombers.
Edenhope Apsley made three changes ahead of round eight with Rodney Oliver, David McLeish and Jack Butler all being added to the Saints' list.
Laharum co-coach Hamish Roberts returns to the Demons line-up to play his 300th game after missing three weeks of football.
Riley Lenehan also comes onto the Demons team list as well as under 17 standout Joshua McCluskey.
Key defender Justin Beugelaar and former Talent League footballer Troy Brimble are among several players to come off Taylors Lake's team list in round eight.
While Deek Roberts and Logan Millar return to WFNL team, the Horsham Demons.
Former Northern Territory footballer, William Hetherington returns having been missed the previous three rounds.
Josh Dawson and Brait Headon have both missed Harrow Balmoral's team list.
Reserves players Tyson Berg and Scott Heath come in to the seniors squad for the Southern Roos.
The only change for Rupanyup is a debuting Ollie Timms, he replaces Alby Kingston on the Panthers interchange.
Thomas Baker and Dylan Arnott come into Pimpinio's senior side after consistently strong outings in the under 17s and reserves.
Koby Goodlet comes onto Kaniva Leeor United's interchange, allowing Oliver Hickman to move into the centre line so Dylan Munn can replace Liam Feder at full forward.
Jonty Brown and Luke Shalders join the Cougars back line, while deputy vice captain, Liam Vivian is left out.
Jock Maddern shifts into KLU's half forward line to cover Mason Hein.
Natimuk United have made three changes, including the addition of Ned Glascott, who played round seven in the under 17s.
The Swifts have included Thomas Cairns and Tallis Miles, after both missed round seven.
Under 17 standout, Aiden Richardson comes in for Karl Campbell in Kalkee's only change for the round.
Ins: Rodney Oliver, David McLeish, Jack Butler
Outs: Shayne Williams, Kane Williams, Daniel Obst
Line-up: Ben McIntyre, Jesse Iese, Rodney Oliver, David McLeish, Adam Hood, Bernard Kealy, Clint Rokebrand, Tim McIntyre, Josh Roman, Corey Williams, Allan McIntyre, Harrison Evans, Jack Butler, Emayah Young, Declan Robinson, Boyd Packer, Josh La Rocca, Nathan Witherow, Cleve Hughes, Corey Barrett, Jak Ryan.
Ins: Scott Heath, Tyson Berg
Outs: Josh Dawson, Brait Headon
Line-up: Matt Jones, Nick Pekin, William Plush, Simon Close, Michael Close, Scott Heath, Dalton Burns, Peter Staude, Noah Hildebrand, Ethan Appleton, Will Burbury, Jai Thompson, Gregory Hamillton, Stuart Macfarlane, Anthony Close, James Staude, Tom Conheady, Lachlan Stevenson, Tyson Berg, Mitchell Grant, Rhys Daffey.
Ins: Bradley Stokes, Nicholas Yarran, Peter Weir, Charles Wild
Outs: Bailey Clark, Lewis Cocks, Murphy Leach, Justin Cozens, Benjamin Smith
Line-up: Bradley Stokes, Nicholas Yarran, Matthew Thomas, Simon Clugston, Jakob Cocks, Daniel Batson, Thomas Long, Xavier Oakley, Thomas Clarke, Peter Weir, Thomas Schumann, Matthew Synoradzki, Javadd Anderson, Ashley Clugston, William Hutchison, Charles Wild, Scott Driscoll, William Batson, Jordan Leach, Zachary Pietzsch.
Ins: Aiden Richarson
Outs: Karl Campbell
Line-up: Isaiah Adams, Louis Papst, Doug Grining, Simon Hobbs, Luke Byrne, Aiden Richardson, Ben Lawson, Brodie Pitt, Jacob Harris, Patrick Mills, Jasper Gunn, Jake Mills, Louis Beddison, Jakob Butcher, Daniel Launer, Jayden Kuhne, Deacan Campbell, Brodi Dolan, Matt Nield, Matthew Magee, Justin Williams
Ins: Koby Goodlet, Jonty Brown, Luke Shalders, Lucas Cole
Outs: Liam Vivian, Liam Feder, Mason Hein, Joel Wagg
Line-up: Koby Goodlet, Lochlyn Hahne, Tyson Mitchell, Jacob Verrall, Dylan Munn, Jeremy Nunan, Chris Meyer, Lucas Cole, Dylan Natt, Billy Shanks, Billy King, Lachie Jones, Hamish Bennett, Jonty Brown, Beau Nunan, Jock Maddern, Charles Hickman, Oliver Hickman, Matthew Hicks, Luke Shalders, Patrick Munn.
Ins: Cody Richards, Hamish Roberts, Riley Lenehan, Joshua McCluskey, Riley Cross
Outs: Ben Peucker, Joshua Hibby, Taylor Fedke, Dom Hateley, Jack Leonard
Line-up: Pat Lattanzio, Jackson Price, Alec McCallum, Jordan Matuschka, Sean Wouters, Oliver Sykes, Heath MacInnes, Cody Richards, Ryan Thomas, Hamish Roberts, Astrin Morrison, Dylan Cross, Brett Ervin, Thomas Doyle, Riley Lenehan, Joel Pymer, Jarrod Kemp, John Doyle, Joshua McCluskey, Shannon Argall, Riley Cross
Ins: Kyah Wilkinson, Ned Glascott, Cody Maybery
Outs: Lachlan Harris, Kyal Murray, Taj Payne
Line-up: Jonathan Lovel, Jarred Combe, Todd Stevenson, Kaiden Sudholz, Nathan Koenig, Matthew Lee, Adam Coutts, Jordan Smith, Liam Klowss, Kyah Wilkinson, Zachary Smith, Xavier O'Brien, Jesse Wilkinson, Alex Baker, Mitch Riddell, Coby Mines, Callum Hayes, Ned Glascott, Tyler Coutts, Ben Garwood, Cody Maybery.
Ins: Zane Batson, James Gregg, Tory Chapple, Colby Wilde
Outs: Damian Cameron, Thomas East, Nigel Kelly, Justin Ellis
Line-up: Heath Schulz, Declan Bushby, James Hallett, Riley Dunlop, Jason Kerr, Jack Vague, Zachary Kelly, Wade Francis, Zane Batson, Brayden Culhane, Jayden Besford, Ash Lawson, Brandon Ellis, Alex Ross, James Gregg, Thomas Netherway, Levi Mock. Cam Bruce, Tory Chapple, Archer Dickerson, Colby Wilde
Ins: Dylan Arnott, Thomas Baker
Outs: Dylan Avery, Mitchell Fromm
Line-up: Corey Quick, Liam Jakobi, Keegan King, Mackay Baker, Nick Groves, Dylan Bates, Reece McNally, Jason Westley, Matthew Jorgensen-Price, Jye Brown, Brock Hamerston, Dylan Arnott, Jack Baird, Darcy Conlan, Noah Jacobsen, Thomas Baker, Charlie Gardner, Dylan Thomas, Fredrick Frew, Brayden Webb, Braydon Witney
Ins: Oliver Timms
Outs: Alby Kingston
Line-up: Cam Weston, Daniel Schaper, Blake Turner, Kieren Sait, Bill Hansen, Braydon Ison, Ryan Timmins, Jacob Christie, Joshua Bolitho, Mitchell Gleeson, Angus Adams, Oliver Timms, Charlie Taylor, Jordan Weidemann, Ty Maher, Lachlan Weidemann, Joseph Tormey, Elliot Kelly, Christopher Schaper, Jakob Davis, Scott Niewand.
Ins: Thomas Cairns, Tallis Miles
Outs: Ben Davis, Cameron Wickham
Line-up: Kobe Lowe, Bourke Nicholls, Thomas Cairns, Benjamin Leong, Angus Murray, Liam Scott, Tallis Miles, Joseph Martin, Jack Cann, Noah Stirling, Brett Hargreaves, Andrew Baker, Zak Varley, Mack Padley, Scott Carey, Matthew Healy, Jesse Galea-Portelli, Brodie Kindred, Zac Armer, Paul Enriquez, Seth Blake
Ins: Marc Davey, Lewis Gebert, William Hetherington, Jordan Jarred, Arjai Johnston, Tristan Rayes
Outs: Troy Brimble, Justin Beugelaar, Tristan March, Logan Millar, Deek Roberts
Line-up: Riley Hall, Ryan Gebert, Marc Davey, Lewis Gebert, Matthew White, Campbell Hetherington, Trae Martin, Billy Finnigan, Koby Westerland, Angus Atchison, Hunter Campey, William Hetherington, Jordan Jarred, Thomas Clugston, Arjai Johnston, Beau Monaghan, Tristan Rayes, Mathew Millward, Geordi Aristides, Samuel Kamstra, Max Kanstra
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
