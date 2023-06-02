Miss you mum | A Mum's World

I popped down to the shops last week and bumped into a school friend's mum and dad while we were waiting in line. We chatted briefly, and noting a certain pallor, I asked if they were down in town for appointments.
With no details, but worried about the outcome, I walked away knowing that I'd give mum a buzz and find out if everything was okay with my girlfriend's parents.
My heart skipped a beat when I realised that I couldn't call mum because she truly isn't living anymore. I can't regularly keep up to date with all the news from my hometown through mum.
I miss all mum's news. I miss hearing about her friends and neighbours how they are going. I miss mum's Probus update, her analysis of how her painting is progressing and how her painting friends are and if she sold anything while she was on duty at the Gallery. I miss mum's news from church, Elders and Ladies Auxiliary.
I miss our discussions about recipes and sharing them. I miss our menu planning conversations and mum bringing me a kilo of this or that because she didn't need the big bag from the supermarket, but the special was too good to leave.
I miss mum's passionate critiques of current events and her sharing stories she was fascinated by.
I miss mum perched at my island bench, either flying in and out for a cuppa and cake or settled in with a crossword to stay the night. I miss complimenting her on the beautiful outfits she put together and teasing her when she complained about her tummy sticking out too far and spoiling the look of them.
I miss encouraging her to be super naughty by sharing a glass of champagne midweek and I miss making her laugh when I took a selfie of us sharing it.
I miss mum listening to all my minor stresses and projects and timelines and passions. I miss her telling me I was doing too much - she always did too much too. I miss her understanding me.
I miss mum's loving support of me and Kym and our girls and her delight in our company. I miss her feeling at home in my home.
Miss you mum.
