The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Miss you mum | A Mum's World

By Yolande Grosser
June 3 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miss you mum | A Mum's World
Miss you mum | A Mum's World

I popped down to the shops last week and bumped into a school friend's mum and dad while we were waiting in line. We chatted briefly, and noting a certain pallor, I asked if they were down in town for appointments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.