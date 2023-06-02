It was a slightly cooler, wetter autumn across the Wimmera, bucking trends seen across Australia.
However, the Bureau of Meteorology forecasts drier, warmer-than-average winter for most of the country.
From March to May, Horsham recorded monthly average temperatures below the historical mean; Australia observed its coldest autumn since 2012.
March averaged a top of 25.3°C, a shade below the historical mean of 27°C.
Similarly, April averaged a high of 20.7°C, fractionally cooler than 22.3°C the past 26-year average.
Finally, May's 16.5°C was lower than the city's historical average of 17.6°C.
The coldest day throughout autumn was Wednesday, May 17, when locals were blessed with a chilly -1.1°C overnight low.
Likewise, two out of three months were 80 per cent wetter than the historical average.
March 2023 recorded 25.4mm of rainfall, about 82 per cent higher than the historical average from 1997-2023.
Similarly, April 2023 was 80 per cent higher, recording 46.4mm, including a healthy 24mm on Friday, April 7.
The good trend did not continue into May 2023, with a 24 per cent decrease from the monthly historical average in rainfall, with 26.2mm recorded.
Across Australia, autumn rainfall was about 10 per cent below the average; 2023 saw the second-driest May since national rainfall records began in 1900.
Water storages along eastern Australia remain around 90 per cent.
Looking forward, the Bureau of Meteorology predicted warmer-than-usual daytime temperatures throughout most of Australia.
Bureau of Meteorology extended prediction technical lead Catherine Ganter said there was a high chance of below-average rainfall, particularly in the country's south.
"Southern areas have at least twice the normal chance of winter rainfall falling in the bottom 20 per cent of records," she said.
Ms Ganter said with drier conditions forecast, the risk of frost during winter was heightened for inland areas.
"Even though average minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be warmer than usual this winter, there will still be times of cold wintry conditions," she said.
"This can increase the frost risk when there are still nights that are clear of cloud cover."
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.