On Saturday, May 27, the Dimboola Roos Football Netball Club celebrated Kellie Laverty's 300th club game.
Laverty played all of her juniors with the Roos before she spent a period away.
In 2000, Laverty returned to the club, where she has been involved ever since.
When I returned to Dimboola, we did not have an A grade. We had a B grade up until 2007 where we won a premiership, then had to put in an A grade," Laverty said.
Laverty has played the majority of her senior matches in B grade and plays as a defender.
"I usually coach, play and umpire most years," Laverty said.
In her second stint with the club, Laverty has only had four years away to give birth to her three children and study.
Her youngest child, Archer, plays in the under 17's football side.
"It has been great for my kids; all three of them have had great memories there," Laverty said.
It is the atmosphere and sense of community that has kept her involved.
"We have been lucky, there has been a few big, important people that have come into the club at different times, and they have made such an impact and have bought good things with them," Laverty said.
In 2023 Laverty is coaching the 13 and Under netball team with Katie Griffiths, someone she had coached along her junior netball journey.
I am trying to get her into it, and she is doing a great job," Laverty said.
After eight rounds, the Roos sit in fifth place.
"[They] Will hopefully have their first finals experience for them, and we will see how far we go," Laverty said.
In B grade, Dimboola also sits in fifth place.
"We have had a bit of mixed results this year so far, we have beaten or come close to top teams, and then teams that have been below us have beaten us," Laverty said.
When looking towards the future, Laverty admits this is the first year she will play it 'year-by-year.'
"When my youngest Archer finishes (he will be in year 11 next year) once he leaves, I am thinking, I don't know. It will only be going to netball for myself," Laverty said.
"You do things you love. Dimboola has been a great club to be a part of forever. It has never let me down."
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
