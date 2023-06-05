The Wimmera Mail-Times
Dimboola stalwart Kellie Laverty celebrates 300 WFNL matches

By Lucas Holmes
June 5 2023 - 3:00pm
Dimboola Football Netball Club's Kellie Laverty with her daughter Macey and mother Dianne Bond after a presentation celebrating her 300th club game on Saturday, May 27. Picture by Lucas Holmes
On Saturday, May 27, the Dimboola Roos Football Netball Club celebrated Kellie Laverty's 300th club game.

