Remembering Annie's impact

Today, Hockey players across Victorian and South Australia will pay tribute to the late Annie Anderson.
Annie sadly passed away in November, and her loss was felt across western Victoria, SE South Australia and much of the hockey community.
Players will don a headband or bandana - a staple part of Annie's playing uniform - to celebrate Annie's contribution to hockey.
I first met Annie in 1996 after my Sunday morning junior game. I was in my second hockey season for Portland in the Mount Gambier-based Lower South East Hockey Association.
During the game, I saw lots of people hanging around a white van and little did I know that was Annie's mobile headquarters.
The first thing I noticed about Annie was how quickly she talked. It was like she never stopped to take a breath.
The next thing I noticed was she rarely opened her eyes, but she somehow took in every detail about me.
After about five minutes of talking hockey and aspirations, she organised some new goalkeeping gear for me and lined up some trials.
By the end of the season, she was my coach for the junior talent squad, and I spent many summers under her watchful eye of Annie.
She helped me go from an unfocused kid to the league B&F in one year.
Despite coaching hundreds of kids across the region, she always made you feel like she only came along to focus on you.
If you did something well during a game, she would gush and yell across the field to let you know, regardless of whether she was selling hockey gear, coaching or warming up for her own game.
Annie's passion for hockey was infectious. So was her laugh. She was a very expressive person.
She'd fawn over the International players like a character from a pantomime.
After several years of hockey in Melbourne, I returned to Portland and coached at my old club.
I then got to see another side of Annie. Every weekend Annie and her white van were at a game.
One weekend it was Naracoorte and Horsham; the next, Mount Gambier and Warrnambool.
She'd even swing by Portland on Wednesday night to attend training, give coaching advice, and drop off new gear.
While some businesses would have large, expansive stands near the clubrooms at the various state championships throughout the year, Annie would have her van set up near the fields.
She always had a plethora of children and parents in front of her.
Despite operating out of the van, she knew where everything was and would have something in your hands before you asked for it.
If she didn't have it, she would write it down in her book, and a few days later, you'd get a text saying it was on the way via Australia Post.
She once sourced me some second-hand goalkeeping gear from Murray Bridge and brought it to my next game.
Annie - as was her impact on the hockey community that she was only referred to by her first name - was kind, caring, and passionate about helping.
She was quirky, energetic, and, to quote Churchill, a "riddle wrapped up in an enigma".
Annie will be missed, but this weekend she will be celebrated.
Have a great weekend,
Ben Fraser, Editor
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
