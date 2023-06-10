Ladder position: 12th
Win/loss: 0-8
Points: 0
Points for: 234
Points against: 922
Percentage: 25.38
Leading goal kicker: Shannon Argall (10)
Laharum remain winless after eight rounds in the HDFNL and co-coach, Hamish Roberts, remains bullish on how his side's season is going.
"It probably looks, from the outside looking in, that there is not a lot of positives, but we don't see it that way," he said.
"The groups cohesion and buy in to our plan is really good, and the improvement of our younger players, we're really pleased with."
Injuries have been a major thorn in the side of the Demons, according to Roberts, the side has been missing at least five senior players every week, and in some games 10 players have been ruled out.
"The guys that are injured are some of the more experienced players," he said.
Roberts also believes his side is better than scoreboards have suggested this season.
"I don't necessarily feel our current percentage reflects our competitiveness in games," he said.
"A key weakness for ours is that we haven't really been able to cash in on the scoreboard.
"So it makes the scoreboard look like we've been dominated when I don't feel that that's actually the case."
Ladder position: 11th
Win/loss: 2-6
Points: 8
Points for: 425
Points against: 862
Percentage: 49.30
Leading goal kicker: James Magner (14)
Taylors Lake came into the 2023 season full of hope and potential, but a series of injuries within the senior football ranks has some at the club talking curses.
In the first seven rounds of the HDFNL season, every game had resulted in long term injuries for the Lakers, with the side finishing without a bench on at least four occasions.
"If we had a full team on the park, our best team, which we haven't had all year, I know things would be different," said Taylors Lake coach, Kyle Pinto.
It took until round seven against Kaniva Leeor United for the Lakers to break through for the side's first win of the 2023 season,
"I've won a few premierships in Melbourne and honestly it felt like that," Pinto said.
"It feels like our backs have been against the wall nearly all the year, and to get the win really shows us internally the reward is there and improvement is coming."
Ladder position: 10th
Win/loss: 2-6
Points: 8
Points for: 466
Points against: 599
Percentage: 77.80
Leading goal kicker: Jayden Kuhne (16)
Kalkee have endured a difficult season in 2023, with injuries only being part of the struggle Kalkee have had according to coach, Doug Grining.
"The first half of our season has had its challenges for sure, with a lot of injuries comes a lot of different team line-ups," he said.
"But our only struggle so far is playing our type of football for 4 quarters, and it's something the coaching group is really focused on for the rest of the season."
Grinning commended the efforts of the players who have stepped up in the Kees senior football ranks this year.
"With the more experienced senior players going down, it's given the opportunity for some of our younger players to really experience senior football and a lot of those younger players have embraced the challenge."
Despite the side's low position on the competition ladder at the half way mark, Kalkee's coaches and playing group believe a stronger second half of the season awaits.
"The side is determined, we know we are a better unit than what we have proven so far this season," said Grining
"The coaching group is optimistic that come the end of the season, we are fighting for our spot in the finals."
Ladder position: 9th
Win/loss: 2-5 (1 draw)
Points: 10
Points for: 597
Points against: 766
Percentage: 77.94
Leading goal kicker: Lachlan Harris (19)
Natimuk United started its 2023 season with a bang, when the side drew with last season's premiers, the Rupanyup Panthers.
President of the Rams, Greg Radford, called the moment this season's 'highlight'.
"That was a really good kick off to the season, obviously a win would have been better, but that was really good," he said.
The Rams have only collected two wins since round one, and Radford said that is down to a lack of consistency.
"We can't get consistent, and that's not week to week, that's quarter to quarter," he said.
"[When we won] they stuck to the coaches game plan, and used that centre corridor the way that they train, and were consistent over the four quarters.
"We need to be bringing the same intensity and the same game plan into all four quarters."
Despite Natimuk United sitting near the bottom of the competition ladder after eight rounds, Radford predicts the side will on the climb as the year rolls on.
"I think we are a better side than what we are on the ladder, so I believe in the second half of the year, we'll be a far better side," he said.
Ladder position: 8th
Win/loss: 3-5
Points: 12
Points for: 490
Points against: 853
Percentage: 57.51
Leading goal kicker: Beau Nunan (22)
After shooting out of the blocks with early wins over the Swifts and Pimpinio, Kaniva Leeor United's season has been tempered in recent weeks, with joint senior coach, Jonno Hicks labelling it a symptom of shallow depth.
"We've had a couple of disappointing weeks on the field, a few injuries has hurt us with our depth, a few quality footballers are out, and it really shows where our depth is," he said.
"When we lose some top talent, we just don't have the quality to cover those spots."
There are plenty of positives to take from the Cougars season so far according to Hicks, but there also a lot to work on.
"We've had some pleasing patches of football and some disappointing efforts in games," he said.
"Our best football has been really competitive but when we have lapses in games, it really costs us."
The Cougars look ahead to a difficult draw, with several repeat matches against teams nearer the top of the ladder, but Hicks is focussed on his side and its development.
"It was always designed to be a year of growth, we've got a really young side, with a lot to learn," he said.
"We just need to keep pushing that improvement and setting a higher standard, just lifting our expectations as a club."
Ladder position: 7th
Win/loss: 4-4
Points: 16
Points for: 629
Points against: 688
Percentage: 91.42
Leading goal kicker: Dylan Bates (20)
Pimpinio are playing 'not too bad' according to Tigers coach Clint Burdett.
The Tigers currently sit just out of the HDFNL's top six having won half of the side's games this year.
"We're situated where we hoped we'd be at the start of the season," Burdett said.
"We're pretty happy with how we're tracking at the moment."
Burdett said the side is on the right track to achieve its pre-season aim of grabbing a finals spot.
"Narrow losses to Kaniva and Stawell didn't help our cause," he said.
Those are two games that we could have won, and would have seen us sitting up in second or third.
"So we're definitely on the right track."
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
