Rupanyup played out an even opening quarter against the Jeparit Rainbow Storm at Rupanyup Recreation Reserve in round eight of the HDFNL on Saturday, June 3.
While neither team managed to grab the early momentum, Jeparit Rainbow made the most of their opportunities, kicking every scoring shot through for a goal in the first quarter.
The Panthers managed four scoring shots to the Storm's three, but with only one major, they trailed at the first break.
Jeparit Rainbow took control of the game in the second quarter and kept the pressure high on Rupanyup, rarely leaving a Panther with the space to make use of procession.
Rupanyup managed several breaks but the Storms' defensive play was solid and turned them away at every advance.
Jeparit Rainbow kept the home side scoreless through the quarter, while building its lead out to 41 points by halftime.
Much of the play in the second half was stuck in the Storm's offensive end, but The Panthers' scoring drought did end in the third quarter, with the side kicking two goals.
The team kicked two more in the fourth and managed to outscore the Storm 15-8 through the final quarter.
The final score favoured the Jeparit Rainbow Storm, 13.7 (85) - 5.9 (39).
With three goals, Jeparit Rainbow's Nicholas Yarran was the game's top scorer.
The Storm were also successful in the reserves, with a 36 point win, with Rory O'Halloran kicking six goals for Jeparit Rainbow.
Edenhope Apsley vs Pimpinio
The Edenhope Apsley Saints have climbed back into the HDFNL's top six with a 11.10 (76) - 6.6 (42) win over the Pimpinio Tigers at Pimpinio Sporting Complex.
A strong start to the game saw the Tigers claim a 10 point lead with three goals ahead of the first break, but they wouldn't score again in the half.
A six goal second quarter saw Edenhope Apsley take a 30 point lead into halftime.
A change of ends also carried a change of fortunes for the Saints who were kept to only one point in the third quarter.
The Saints took control back in the fourth quarter to see the game out and claim a 34 point win.
Edenhope Apsley's Ben McIntyre and Cleve Hughes top scored for the game with three goals each.
A strong day was also had by the Saints' Chris Harrison, who kicked five goals in the reserves.
Noradjuha Quantong vs Harrow Balmoral
The Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos have made it eight wins from as many games in 2023, with another convincing win, this time over the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers at Quantong Recreation Reserve.
The Bombers kicked two goals in the opening quarter and then didn't split the posts for another major until the final quarter, after the Southern Roos goal total had surpassed 20.
Harrow Balmoral's strongest quarter was the second, with the side kicking nine goals.
At the final siren, Harrow Balmoral had won 24.12 (156) - 5.8 (38).
James Staude collected a seven-goal bag for the Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos to top score for the game, Nick Pekin also kicked four off his own boot.
Staude now draws level with his teammate Simon Close at the top of the league's goal-scorers list.
Swifts vs Kalkee
The Swifts have moved into third on the HDFNL ladder with victory over Kalkee at Stawell's North Park.
With three goals to the Swifts two, Kalkee led by four points at the first quarter break, but the Swifts fought back in the second, creating a nine point swing to lead by five at halftime.
Kalkee went goalless through the third and despite kicking four goals to the Swifts two in the final quarter, the Baggies had enough of a lead to hold off the Kees.
The final score favoured the Swifts, 10.14 (74) - 8.14 (62)
The Swifts showed its goal scoring options, with its 10 majors kicked by 10 different players.
Kalkee's Ben Lawson and Jayden Kuhne top scored for the game with two goals each.
Laharum vs Taylors Lake
With former AFL player, James Magner, and former VFL player, James Hellier pulling on the Lakers red and white, Taylors Lake claimed the side's second win in as many weeks, beating Laharum 9.13 (67) - 7.12 (54) at Cameron Oval.
A goalless first quarter gave the Demons an eight point lead at the first break.
Taylors Lake eventually found the goals in the second quarter, kicking four to lead by sic points at halftime.
The Lakers went goalless again in the third as Laharum snuck ahead by two points at the final break.
The fourth quarter was both sides' most prolific, Laharum kick three goals, but Taylors Lake's five gave the Lakers the edge on the scoreboard when the final siren sounded.
Magner was the game's top scorer, with five goals for the Lakers.
Taylors Lake also saw a six-goal bag off the boot of Adam Hall in the reserves' fixture.
Kaniva Leeor United vs Natimuk United
The Natimuk United Rams have been rewarded for making the trek to the HDFNL's western edge, coming home form Kaniva Recreation Reserve with a 17.9 (111) - 5.19 (49) victory.
The Rams led from the first siren, kicking five goals in the opening quarter to lead by 19 points at the first break.
While keeping the cougars goalless in the second, the Rams posted another six to lead by 53 points at halftime.
Kaniva Leeor United suffered from inaccuracy in the offensive end, from the side's 10 scoring shots in the third quarter, the side only came away with two majors.
A strong final quarter saw the Rams kick another five majors, to lead at the final siren by 62 points.
Natimuk United's Jesse Wilkinson and Nathan Koenig top scored for the Rams, with three goals each.
Kaniva-Leeor United's reserve side fared better, with a 55 point win aided by a five goals off the boot of Daniel Stimson.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
