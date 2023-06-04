The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Sport/Horsham District League

Jeparit Rainbow and Rupanyup draw, Pimpinio tests Edenhope Apsley | HDFNL R8

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated June 4 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A tight contest between the Rupanyup Panthers and the Jeparit Rainbow Storm saw the lead change many times over the course of the game at Rupanyup Recreation Reserve in round eight of the HDFNL on Saturday, June 3.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.