A tight contest between the Rupanyup Panthers and the Jeparit Rainbow Storm saw the lead change many times over the course of the game at Rupanyup Recreation Reserve in round eight of the HDFNL on Saturday, June 3.
The Panthers had the momentum out of the gate, building an early four goal lead.
Once the Storm got into the game, the side closed the gap and built its own our goal lead by the break.
The Panthers pegged the difference back and the game remained tight as team traded the lead repeatedly.
Rupanyup goal shooter Zanaiya Bergen used her height to dominate under the ring, winning almost all rebound contests at the Panthers offensive end.
The home side had the edge late in the fourth quarter, but the Storm surged to close the gap, stealing the lead one final time before a Panthers goal drew both team's even.
The final score read 52-52.
Jeparit Rainbow's Penny Fisher led her team by example, and was named best player alongside Meg Werner.
Kayla Weidemann and Ally Hiscock were best for Rupanyup.
Pimpinio vs Edenhope Apsley
The Edenhope Apsley Saints have been the form team of the 2023 HDFNL season so far, but the Pimpinio Tigers kept them honest at Pimpinio Recreation Reserve.
The Tigers only gave the Saints a one goal lead in the first quarter, that was pushed to four in the second, five in the third.
By full time, the difference was only six goals, with the Saints winning 39-25.
The only team to have kept as close to the Edenhope Apsley squad was the Laharum Demons in round four.
The best players on court were named as Lana Ellis, Tahnee Brown (Pimpinio), Asher Grapes and Shannon Freeman (Edenhope Apsley).
With only 14 goals, Tahlia Thompson drops to fourth on the leagues top scorers list.
Read more: Roberts joins Laharum 300 club
Swifts vs Kalkee
Kalkee will hold onto the side's top three placing on the HDFNL ladder after defeating the Swifts at Stawell's North Park.
A strong first quarter saw the Swifts leading by two at the first break, although a five goal swing in the second quarter put Kalkee ahead by three at halftime.
The margin only grew by one goal in the third but Kalkee made no question about the result in the fourth.
At the final siren, the score favoured Kalkee, 48-37.
Jade Ralph scored 28 goals for the Swifts and was named in her side's best players alongside Kristy Dodds.
Kalkee players Amelia McRae and Molly Larkin earned the same distinction for the Kees.
Noradjuha Quantong vs Harrow Balmoral
The Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos's difficult season continued with the side suffering a 49 goal defeat to the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers at Quantong Recreation Reserve.
The Bombers built a ten goal lead in the first quarter and it only ballooned as the game wore on.
In the third quarter Noradjuha Quantong scored 25 goals to Harrow Balmoral's seven.
When the final siren sounded, Noradjuha Quantong had won 75-26.
With 59 goals, Noradjuha Quantong's Shannon Couch has moved to the top of the leagues top scorers list.
She was named best player alongside the Bomber's teammate Stephanie Cooper.
Febey McClure and Jorja Jones were named best for the Southern Roos.
Read more: Haven Tennis Club to host ball kid trials
Laharum vs Taylors Lake
The Laharum Demons have come away with a 73-29 win against Taylors Lake at Cameron Oval.
The Demons built a six goal lead by the first break, and it only grew through the following quarters.
The margin was 13 goals by halftime, 29 by the three quarter break, and 44 by the final siren.
The Lakers 12 goal opening quarter was the side's most prolific, While Laharum's best was a 22 goal second quarter.
Laharum's Caitlin Story scored 42 goals for her side, moving her into the tope three on the league's top scorers list.
But, it was Rylee Hateley and Emalie Iredell who were the Demons best.
Hannah Cook and Tayla Eltze were named as Taylors Lake's best players.
For the latest in HDFNL news from across the league, click HERE
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.