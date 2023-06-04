The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Both Horsham teams win comfortably in WFNL round eight A grade netball

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated June 4 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Horsham Saints have continued its unbeaten start to the season with a 79-49 goal win over Ararat at St Brigid's Stadium in round eight of the WFNL on Saturday, June 3.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.