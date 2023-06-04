The Horsham Saints have continued its unbeaten start to the season with a 79-49 goal win over Ararat at St Brigid's Stadium in round eight of the WFNL on Saturday, June 3.
In a physical encounter, the Saints lifted its pressure and were able to pull away in the second half.
The Rats scored the first goal before the Saints warmed into its work.
Similar to round eight's win over Dimboola, the long pass over the top to Jorja Clode was employed early.
At the other end of the court, Jesse Bligh fed a beautiful pass into the circle before she tipped the defensive centre pass in the following passage of play.
Ararat responded from 11-4 down to trail 14-10 at quarter time.
In its huddle, the focus was on trying to disrupt Saints goal keeper Erin Mellington's timing in defence.
The up-tempo style of play continued as the Rats lifted its intensity to close the margin.
The umpires officially cautioned goal keeper Bella Westbrook for persistent contact on Clode.
To quell her influence, Georgie Peel would try and make it a two-on-one contest when the ball movement was slow.
Clode would lead out to the ball for passes at the top of the circle to counteract this.
The Saints extended its lead to nine goals at half time.
Jess Cannane was after control with the ball in hand for the start of the third quarter, whilst Ararat was trying to move the ball quickly in transition.
The Saints' pressure lifted early in the term as Clode and goal attack Abby Hallum tried to lock the ball in its attacking third.
The three-quarter time score was 57-35.
"Let's finish this off," was the encouragement inside the Saints huddle.
The pressure continued as the Saints sweated on errant passes out of the Rats' defence.
Hallam, who deflected a pass and then hustled towards the sideline to keep possession, personified this.
In the Rats' attacking third, Jess Taylor fed quick, short passes into Laney McLoughlan and Annie Shea to try and draw Mellington and Rory Doran away from the post.
The margin was 30 goals at the final whistle.
Jorja Clode scored 44 goals for the home side.
Abby Hallam and Rory Doran were named in the best.
Laney McLoughlan finished with 31 goals.
Georgie Peel Jessica Taylor featured in the best.
Stawell Warriors v Horsham Demons
A one-goal quarter-time deficit was turned into a 10-goal lead for the Horsham Demons at Central Park.
The 18-goal to 7 second quarter was the catalyst for the 54-36 win over the third-placed Warriors.
Ebony Summers scored 22 goals for Stawell.
Meg Walker and Jemma Clarkson were included in the best.
Georgia Batson shot 29 goals for Horsham.
Marnie Lehmann and Imogen Worthy were named in the best.
Southern Mallee Giants v Warrack Eagles
At Hopetoun Recreation Reserve, the Giants have edged Warrack 38-31.
The Giants led at every break, but it was a tight first half.
The Eagles trailed by three and four goals respectively, through the first two quarters.
Warrack edged the Giants seven goals to six in a tight fourth quarter.
Steph Thomson finished with 21 goals for the home side.
Jodie Hayes and Codie Robins finished in the best.
Amber O'Connor finished with 18 goals for the Eagles.
Warrack coach Ashlynn McKenzie and Jordan Heller featured in the best.
Minyip Murtoa Burras v Nhill Tigers
At Murtoa Recreation Reserve, the Tigers' defence stood up in the 50-25 win.
The Burras were kept to three goals in the last quarter, as Nhill had its highest-scoring term with 16.
With Jesse Newell out, Maddison Morgan took the captaincy and finished with 16 goals.
Isabella Griffiths and Alexandra Hanson were included in the best.
For Nhill, Jenna Schneider finished with 19 goals, two more than Emma Beer.
Beer joined Ellen Bennett in the best.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
