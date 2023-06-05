The police must be tired of saying it, but the message remains: "Driving is a responsibility, not a right."
They always emphasize that a car can be a deadly weapon in the wrong conditions or the wrong hands.
The problem is that these sensible words become nothing more than a catchy phrase if they don't truly sink in with drivers.
The TAC has been trying for years, investing millions of dollars, to reframe these messages for different audiences.
However, this year, and especially in the last month, with 17 lives lost in just two weeks, it's clear that these messages aren't getting through on country roads, where the situation seems particularly dire.
When a crash happens, there are usually multiple factors at play.
Of course, the higher speeds on country roads mean that accidents will have more severe consequences.
But other elements indicate worrying trends with deadly outcomes.
Road safety experts like Donald Gibb have been deeply involved in spreading road safety awareness for decades and have achieved significant victories.
The most notable ones include reducing drink-driving incidents and promoting seatbelt use.
These measures have saved thousands of lives in Victoria over the past 50 years.
Advancements in road engineering and car safety features have also played a crucial role in protecting the lives of those who travel at previously unimaginable speeds.
However, now we're witnessing accidents where drivers and passengers disregard these rules and even ignore basic safety features like seatbelts, which could save their lives.
Young people are always prone to taking a bit more risk, and this tendency escalates among young males, unfortunately leading to their overrepresentation in historical road fatalities and injuries.
But something is amiss in 2023 when these same groups can't seem to envision or anticipate the consequences of their risky behaviour.
It's not just about speed; it can also involve pushing through fatigue or momentarily getting distracted by a phone.
The shocking messages that worked in the past don't resonate in the same way anymore.
We need to consider a new approach to education and create a real impact.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.