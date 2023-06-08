Get set for a super weekend of racing Advertising Feature

Luke James from the Wimmera will race this weekend. Picture Tanya Eastwood.

Motorsport fans can enjoy another two-day weekend of racing this King's Birthday weekend at Blue Ribbon Raceway, but with an added bonus.



As a thank you from the Horsham Motorsport Club to its loyal fans, if you attend on Saturday, you can get 'free' entry to Sunday's racing for the same equivalent ticket.

What this means is, if you buy a family ticket Saturday, you get free entry for the family again on Sunday, while if you purchase an adult entry on Saturday, again you get in free on Sunday. Fans that can only attend on the Sunday pay normal advertised entry prices.

Drivers in all classes will compete in the Mick Fitzgerald aggregate weekend in honour of the late former club stalwart, while the Limited Sportsman are scheduled to compete in the Blue-Ribbon Classic on Saturday, and V8 Truck racers will compete in the Robin Thomas Memorial on Sunday, honouring yet another stalwart of the local motorsports club.

Wingless Sprints have almost 40 entries in their racing which will be on both days and includes last race meetings big winner and local Horsham man, Steven Hateley.



Robert Whiteside, and Tyler Bish are back to keep the flag flying for locals and they will have stiff competition from a very talented field of racers, which includes Mark Walsh, Ricky Bailey, Thomas McDonald, Luke Storer, Paul Solomon, Chris Ansell, Jake Warren, Alex Ross, and Geoff Cook. Many of the racers from the South West.

Nathan Bird, Wes Bell, Daniel Timmins, Fletcher Mills and Luke James are some of the truck racers this weekend, all from the Wimmera in the popular class amongst our big trucking community and its supporters.

Production sedans will compete in the regular racing where it pits the men, the boys, and ladies all against each other, with Zak Calderwood and Peter Dowling adding to the competition between Ryan and Shaun Queale, while the ladies will compete among themselves on Sunday.

Stephen Purchase and Nathan McDonald represent the Horsham club in the Limited Sportsman and last racer meetings winner Dylan Anton from Hamilton has once again entered to compete, he will make things difficult for others this weekend.

Juniors have been programmed with the aim of attracting a field of Victorian Speedway Council Junior 1200ccc Sedans and Junior Speedway Sedans Australia competitors. Jake Bradley, Miller Throckmorton and Tyler Wilson are some of the entrants in the latter class. Plus, the Vintage Sedans and Hot Rods will also give their older machines a squirt in the dirt once more.

Racing on Saturday begins at 3pm and Sunday will start at 1pm, with gates to the public open about an hour before racing begins, while the pit gate to entrants opens at 11am. No BYO as we have a licenced bar on site. All the action is at 1650 Blue Ribbon Road, Kalkee.

