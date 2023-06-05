After three years of growing and caring for his impressive mullet, 15-year-old Murtoa School student Frazer Garton decided it was time to free the frizz, but only after considering options for a fundraising opportunity.
Frazer and his mum Sherry Garton found Mullets for Mental Health by the Black Dog Institute online, which deals with mental health issues in the 15 to 25 age group.
They decided it would be the charity they would support with Frazer's mullet chop.
"We talked about causes in the lead-up to Frazer cutting off his mullet, but we had no clear vision until we came across Mullets for Mental Health," Ms Garton said.
So, Fraser Frees the Frizz Facebook site, was launched, and fundraising began.
"Help me create a meaningful moment for mental health when I go the chop and shave, all for a great cause," Frazer asked his Facebook followers.
Six months later, the mullet has had the chop, and Fraser raised $2708.05 for mental health.
"I knew some people in my age group that have suffered from the stresses of school and life in general, and that's why I wanted to support mental health," Fraser said.
"Mental illness doesn't discriminate - it affects one in five Australians yearly with symptoms like depression and anxiety. The impact can be devastating, not only for those living with it but for those around them.
"That's why I'm Freeing the Frizz and raising funds for the Black Dog Institute.
"Every dollar raised will support vital mental health research and support services that help Australians impacted by mental illness and suicide."
Murtoa and Rupanyup schools got on board and held Casual Dress Days for a gold coin donation and invited Frazer and Ms.Garton to speak to the students at an assembly.
"Feedback from the schools was very positive, teachers said our way of speaking about mental health was simple and on the student's level of understanding so they could recognise what mental health is," Ms. Garton said.
"It is important for the younger students to know what it is and there is help if they need it."
"They said the way we did it was cool," Frazer added.
"Seed N Sprout Food Van set up at the garage sale we had in Rapunyap, and owner Bec Dunlop donated $1-00 per coffee sold, which helped raise funds, and donations have been made online too.
Andrea Pope, owner of Hairevent in Horsham was tasked with giving the mullet the chop.
"It was an honour to be associated with raising funds and bringing awareness to mental health and to be involved with Frazer, and his mum was terrific," she said.
"He's only 15, but he found a way to bring awareness and raise money for a significant cause. It's a terrific effort."
Looking ahead, Frazer is still deciding if he'll grow another mullet.
For now, he is concentrating on finishing High School, going on to college, and then deciding on a career that could involve something mechanical.
However, he said further fundraising for a cause is still possible.
Frazer said he thanked everyone for their support and the money raised.
He hopes that people gain more awareness about mental health, particularly in youth who face the stresses of achieving at school and entering the workforce.
"There is a lot of pressure on people my age," he said.
Ms Garton said since Frazer launched his Facebook and began fundraising, she has had people contact her about their personal family experiences and friends too who said they are grateful Frazer has brought awareness to the difficulties facing youth and mental health.
Frazer's younger brother Oliver is sporting an impressive mullet - so watch this space, will there be another chop?
Donations can still be made by going to the Frazer Frees the Frizz Facebook page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.