With the colder months upon us, Uniting needs your help bringing comfort to those who suffer most in the cold weather, and Uniting encourages you to be a part of their winter appeal.
For many, the cooler weather signals the need to bring out our winter doonas, turn up the heating or buy a new jacket to stay warm and dry.
These simple comforts are out of reach for many people due to the ever-increasing cost of living.
Community help can bring some much-needed warmth to the most vulnerable in the community by providing new or good-quality used blankets, doonas, swags, jackets, and other winter woollies to distribute to those in need.
There are two ways to ensure people in crisis will keep warm this winter: donating goods or money.
The public is encouraged to drop off blankets, new tents, and backpack swags.
Donations of money can be made online, and items can be dropped off at collection points around the state.
The collection point in Horsham - is Uniting Wimmera 185 Baillie Street Horsham VIC 3400 9am - 5pm Monday to Friday.
Call 1800 668 426 for assistance.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.