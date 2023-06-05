The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Uniting Wimmera launches its winter appeal for blankets, coats, swags and tents

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated June 6 2023 - 9:20am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Uniting in Horsham Baillie Street are preparing to help those in need against the winter chills. Picture by Clint King
Uniting in Horsham Baillie Street are preparing to help those in need against the winter chills. Picture by Clint King

With the colder months upon us, Uniting needs your help bringing comfort to those who suffer most in the cold weather, and Uniting encourages you to be a part of their winter appeal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.