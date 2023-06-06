Although enjoying a week off with the bye, Kaniva remains on top of the ladder, but with their win, Yanac is keeping the pressure on and are ready to pounce if the reigning premiers falter. The Jets lead the rest of the field in third place, with time remaining in the season for them to mount a challenge for the top two, while the Thunderbirds and Warracknabeal appear to be in a contest to claim fourth place in the finals.