Tigers, Kaniva women lead heading into Wimmera Hockey's midseason break

By Simon King
Updated June 6 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 12:00pm
The members of the Wimmera Hockey Association joined colleagues across the state on Saturday in pausing to honour the memory of hockey personality Annie Anderson who passed away late last year.

