More than 120 volunteers took part in the annual count for the endangered South-eastern Red-tailed Black-Cockatoo, held on Saturday, May 6.
Volunteers travelled far and wide within the range of the cockatoo in southeast South Australia and southwest Victoria.
After considering likely duplicate records and a few additional sightings of Red-tails recorded on either side of count day, the final tally stands at 1,204 birds, similar to the 2022 tally of 1,143 birds.
Volunteers reported 25 sightings on the day this year. "Unfortunately, we didn't have a very nice day on Saturday, which would have played a part in not seeing as many Red-tails as we would have hoped," said Skye McPherson, Project Coordinator for the Recovery Program.
"Some volunteers even recorded hail," Skye says, "which not only makes it difficult for volunteers to spot birds, but the birds tend to be quiet and inconspicuous."
The birds were generally found widely across the middle of the range, most located in the Casterton and Edenhope areas.
Four large flocks were sighted, ranging in size from 120-285 birds, and several smaller communities with an average length of about 25.
"Despite the weather, and a few people pulling out, we still had an impressive 65 groups of volunteers, comprising 128 people, searching for Red-tails in stringybark forests across the range."
Some volunteers were even able to collect information about stringybark seeds in the areas that they visited. This meant we could collect valuable data on the food currently available for the birds.
Sightings of Red-tails proved to be consistent with high scores of stringybark capsules.
Information gathered during the annual count is vital to determine patterns of habitat use, the minimum number of birds in the population, and the location of large flocks. Flock counts are carried out in the weeks following the annual count to indicate breeding success from the previous few years.
This year volunteer teams spent over 257 hours searching for Red-tails, covering more than 2,300 kilometres of roadside stringybark forest.
"We had a great turnout at the training session in Casterton, too, including those who had never participated in the count before," explained Skye. "A big thank you to all of the volunteers; the count would not be able to occur without everyone's help."
BirdLife Australia and the Red-tail Recovery Team thank all the wonderful volunteers who traveled long distances to participate.
Results will be published at www.redtail.com.au and in the next edition of Red-tail News.
BirdLife Australia manages the SERTBC Recovery Program. The Limestone Coast Landscape Board, Wimmera Catchment Management Authority, and Glenelg Hopkins Catchment Management Authority support the Annual Count. This project is funded by the Australian Government's National Landcare Program.
