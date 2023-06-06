Horsham owner/trainer/driver Aaron Dunn made a worthwhile trip to Mildura on Friday and was rewarded with a victory in the Pacing For Pink Pace with his three-year-old filly, You Beauty.
The daughter of Sportswriter USA and the Dunn family's former racemare Shadow Scooter spaced the opposition by six metres over the final stages to record her third win from 17 starts.
Earlier, Dunn placed second with Regardless and Mykorona.
Charlton driver Ryan Sanderson took the honours at Mildura with a five of wins from 11 races on the mammoth 12 race card.
He won four races for local trainer Andrew Vozlic - with Startup, Dougs Cino, Son of Zodiac and Ultimate Trouble - and one for another local Scott Garaway with Cutty Sark.
Veteran Great Western trainer Peter Manning combined with driver Danni Hill to capture the $9999 SA St Ledger with smart three-year-old gelding Cheerstolou at Globe Derby Park on Saturday night with Danielle Hill aboard.
It would have been a huge thrill for the South Australian based owners, Cormack Racing, long time clients of the Manning stable.
Cheerstolou raced outside leader throughout then cooted home in 28.3 and 28.4 to score by a length in a rate of 1:59.9 for the 1800m dash.
Training honours on the night went to astute Naracoorte horseman who saddled up three starters - Rakero Storm, Dina Mo and Jawsoflincoln - for three winners.
Harness racing action returns under the lights at Ararat on Wednesday, June 7, with a night event program commencing with the first heat of Acacia Caravan Park Pace at 5.30pm and closing with the David Jones Mitre 10 3YO Pace at 9.33pm.
There's an interesting story behind the name of 4yo gelding Banksofthemurray, impressive winner of the $7000 Carey Covers Pace at Stawell last week.
"He was bought him out of the APG Sydney sales over the March long-weekend back in 2020," explained part-owner Terry Lewis.
"We were all at a Lewis family reunion in the gardens at Murray Downs, over the bridge from Swan Hill.
"If you know Murray Downs it is right adjacent to the Murray River, so hence the name. The horse is raced by a 'heap" of us Lewis' plus a couple of mates."
The nicely bred son of Betors Delight USA sat outside the leader throughout the 1785m trip and showed plenty of fight down the home straight to score by four metres from the fast finishing Keayang Speak (Ryan Backhouse) and Presidential Art (Jackie Barker).
