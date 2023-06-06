The Wimmera Mail-Times
Aaron Dunn wins Pacing For Pink Pace in Mildura with You Beauty

By Tony Logan
Updated June 6 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 3:00pm
Terang trainer Matty Craven's last start Stawell winner Banksofthemurray with Rory Coverdale in the sulky will look to make it two in a row for the Lewis family & friends, having drawn the coveted pole position in the fifth event at Ararat on Wednesday. Picture by Tony Logan
Horsham owner/trainer/driver Aaron Dunn made a worthwhile trip to Mildura on Friday and was rewarded with a victory in the Pacing For Pink Pace with his three-year-old filly, You Beauty.

