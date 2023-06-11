Nhill Bowling Club stalwart Kevin Bye has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for his service to lawn bowls and to the community.
The 'Medal of The Order of Australia' is awarded to individuals whose service is worthy of particular recognition to the community.
Mr Bye was the Bowls Wimmera Division president between 2005 and 2007, Nhill Bowling Club president from 1974-1976 and 2000-2001, secretary from 1967-1971, 1979-1982 and from 1988-1995.
He win 30 lawn bowls championships at club, association and regional level.
He was part of the general committee from 1970 to 2014 and was made a Nhill Bowling Club life member in 2006, after he first joined the club in 1961.
Mr Bye was a national accredited bowls coach for 28 years, and a nationally accredited bowls umpire for 25 years.
Outside of Nhill Bowling Club, Mr Bye is part of the Nhill Probus Club, where he served as the treasurer for seven years and has been a member for 20 years.
An active community member in Nhill, Mr Bye was also a part of the Nhill Football club between 1983 and 1987 and was the club secretary, and also the Nhill Cricket club.
Other community participation includes:
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
