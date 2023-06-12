Hindmarsh Shire councillor Robert Gersch has been awarded a Medal of the Australia (OAM) for the King's Birthday June honours.
Mr Gersch received his OAM for services to local government and to the community.
The 'Medal of The Order of Australia' is awarded to individuals whose service is worthy of particular recognition to the community.
Mr Gersch OAM, said he was humbled by the honour.
"I am humble about it, but I don't get involved to receive awards like," he said.
"But it's also very nice when your peers do acknowledge you.
"These awards should be a partnership award because lot of times so your partner is very heavily involved in taking the famil load and I've been very fortunate my wife Marian has been able to carry the workload.
"My family members have also been great supporters.
"It's just would not happen without my supportive family."
Mr Gersch said he's enjoyed being a part of the community.
"We do it because we enjoy what we do," he said.
"I've enjoyed my my local government. I've enjoyed my fire brigade. I've enjoyed all my sporting and sports played a very big part of that."
He has served on Hindmarsh Shire Council as a councillor since 1995 and was the mayor in 2007-2008, 2011, 2013-2014, and 2019-2020.
He also served the Lowan Shire between 1983 to 1995 and was Shire president between 1983 to1986.
Mr Gersch was the former chair of Rural Councils of Victoria for 11 years and has been a board member since 2005.
Outside of local council, Mr Gersch was the president of the Nhill and District Sporting Club between 1999 to 2002 and was a junior football coach in the 1980s and 1990s. He was made a life member and volunteered at the club for more than 30 years.
Mr Gersh was a reserve member for the CFA brigade between 1959 to 1985, second lieutenant between1973 and 1977 and became a life member in1980.
