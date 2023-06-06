Holy Trinity Lutheran College Energetix Team came home from the state championships in Melbourne on June 4 with medals and top honours.
They were judged best in their category against tough competition and are now training hard for the four-day nationals in August.
The team of seven students, from year four to six, formed in February and has been committed to their training schedule, trainers Claire Bourke and Tarn McDonald said.
"Training has been hard but they have been committed, sometimes training in lunch times and before and after school as well as their normal sessions," McDonald said.
Their hard work paid off and we are very proud of them," Bourke added,
"Wwe are just looking forward to the nationals now which will be held in Adelaide at the Entertainment Centre."
Team members said they were hoping for a win but the competition was strong which made the win even more exciting.
While some members said they loved competing and the dance, they were united in their love of being in a team and the team spirit they enjoy with each other.
McDonald said the students were scored on fitness, intensity, execution, compulsory moves, kicks, and jumping jacks moved.
"They were judged on exercise selection, choreography, music interpretation, synchronization, and transition," she said, "but teamwork is always a priority," she said.
Read More: Frazer Freed the Frizz for a good cause
"The life skills they learn at such a young age are important too.
"They are learning self-confidence, how to perform in front of an audience, and the discipline it requires too.
"These are all important skills to have... and they are all transferable to other sports and activities."
The team will perform the winning routine at the nationals that won them state honours.
Training will include feedback from the judges but there won't be many changes apart from that.
The nationals in Adelaide in August will be a family affair similar to the state championships in Melbourne with families travelling in private cars and beach rehearsals a possibility, Ms Bourke said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.