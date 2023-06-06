The Wimmera Mail-Times
Holy Trinity Lutheran College winning Energetix team in national competition

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated June 7 2023 - 4:36pm, first published June 6 2023 - 6:00pm
Holy Trinity Lutheran College Energetix Team came home from the state championships in Melbourne on June 4 with medals and top honours.

