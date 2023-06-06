The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Horsham defeated Stawell in round eight of the WVFFL

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated June 6 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A ruthless four-quarter performance from the Horsham Demons has seen them defeat Stawell in round eight of the WVFFL.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.