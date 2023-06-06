A ruthless four-quarter performance from the Horsham Demons has seen them defeat Stawell in round eight of the WVFFL.
The full-time score at Central Park was 0.1.1-19.14.128.
Small forward Ella Boston was lethal inside the forward 50 and finished with seven goals.
Three goals were kicked in as many minutes as Boston received silver service from the midfield.
Harris also finished with six goals after she played a variety of roles against the Warriors.
Stawell Warriors 0.1.1
Goal kickers: Nil
Best: T. Barnett, V. Ika, T. Raeburn, I. Warren.
Horsham Demons 19.14.128
Goal kickers: E. Boston 7, G. Blake 6, L. Sykes 2, S. Cross, K. Harris, L. May, E. Treloar.
Best: E. Boston, E. Treloar, D. Brown, G. Blake, D. Pike, S. Janetzki.
Following a league bye on Sunday, June 11, Horsham travels to Tyrendarra for round nine on Sunday, June 18.
The third placed Demons would be level on points with the second placed Darras with a win.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
