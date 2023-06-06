The Wimmera Mail-Times
Mayoral matters: Cr Brett Ireland updates Hindmarsh community

June 7 2023 - 7:00am
I was very pleased to hear the announcement of West Wimmera Health Services (WWHS) as our new home-based aged care provider for Commonwealth Home Support Program (CHSP) clients from July 1, 2023.

