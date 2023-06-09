Ladder position: First.
Win/loss: 7-0 (1 bye).
Points: 28.
Points for: 730.
Points against: 271.
Percentage: 269.37.
Leading goal kicker: Tom Williamson (15 goals).
Rats president David Hosking is pleased with the start for both of the senior grades.
"This year, not having lost a game in seniors of reserves we can't be unhappy," Hosking said.
The development of some young players has impressed Hosking in the first half of the 2023 season.
"Flynn Toner is another one who has improved enormously."
"You can't overstate the importance of another year [of development]. Matthew Spalding has come in, he is only 21 this year and he has already had two knee reconstructions. His twin brother Luke has another year under his belt. They just improved enormously," Hosking said.
Despite the strong start, Ararat aren't looking too far ahead.
"You have to do it all again and then the finals. And the finals are a different ball game again.
"If you turn up and bring don't bring your a-game, there is a fair chance you are going to lose."
Ladder position: Second.
Win/loss: 5-2 (1 bye).
Points: 20.
Points for: 661.
Points against: 415.
Percentage: 159.28.
Leading goal kicker: Josh Webster (18 goals).
Despite several injuries in the early part of the season, Giants coach Kieran Delahunty is pleased with his sides position after its seven matches.
"It has certainly tested out our depth, I think we've used 31 players to date. We have had a good number of guys that have stepped up into the role," Delahunty said.
"The guys have done an awesome job [gelling], they are only going to get better the more we play with each other."
With a congested top five, Delahunty hopes for a better run in the back-half of the season.
"Hopefully the bad luck is past and we get a good run at it in the back half of the year," Delahunty said.
"I expect the second half of the year we continue to build and cement a top three spot."
Ladder position: Third.
Win/loss: 5-2 (1 bye).
Points: 20.
Points for: 623.
Points against: 537.
Percentage: 116.01.
Leading goal kicker: Michael Graham (20).
Dimboola senior coach Jack Landt has been impressed by his forward line in the first half of the 2023 season.
Recruit Michael Graham and the returning Sam Godden have kicked 38 goals between them.
Despite this Landt has praised the even nature of his team.
"We do not rely on just the one person, we have a well-rounded team which is good," Landt said.
The goal for the Roos was to have six wins before its bye in round eight, in order to reach its overall goal.
"If we can manage six wins before we have two byes, it will give us a good chance of going to make the top three. That is the goal."
Ladder position: Fourth.
Win/loss: 5-2 (1 bye).
Points: 20.
Points for: 501.
Points against: 526.
Percentage: 95.25.
Leading goal kicker: Jarrod Garth (18).
First-year senior coach Ben Knott is enjoying the experience so far.
"I have really enjoyed it. I was nervous and excited early but I have settled into it," Knott said.
I have a great support group around me which makes life a lot easier. There is a real willingness from the group to strive to do better.
On the field Knott does not want to put pressure on his young playing group.
"I suppose no one would have expected us to be where we are. We can't afford to look too far, being a young group the last thing I want to do is put expectation on them."
Ladder position: Fifth.
Win/loss: 4-4.
Points: 16.
Points for: 456.
Points against: 526.
Percentage: 80.57.
Leading goal kicker: Mitch Thorp (19 goals).
With three weeks until its next fixture Warriors senior coach Tom Eckel believes it is a good time for his squad to keep refreshed.
"It is a fair break so it is a good chance to switch off a little bit," Eckel said.
Eckel will be hoping to capture the performances of the last four rounds in the back half of the WFNL season.
"We need to win probably five of our next eight games if we want to play finals and cement that spot," Eckel said.
"There's a few of us on the same points, because our percentage isn't great, we need to pinch one of these games against the top three or four."
Ladder position: Sixth.
Win/loss: 3-4 (1 bye).
Points: 12.
Points for: 467.
Points against: 513.
Percentage: 91.03.
Leading goal kicker: Nicholas Caris (13 goals).
Burras senior coach Tim Mackenzie sees a lot of improvement out of his squad for the second half of the 2023 season.
"We have not had the start we would have liked, we have a lot to improve on. I suppose the positive out of it is that it is still early, and we have some time to fix it," Mackenzie said.
"We have not played with a full-strength side this year, so it has been a little bit tough."
Despite the slower start, the goal for Minyip Murtoa is to finish in the top three come seasons end.
"We don't want to look too far into it, but the top three is still a goal of ours to reach to. Obviously, we have a lot of improving to get there, but it is still possible. It needs to be something we aim to aim and strive for."
Ladder position: Seventh.
Win/loss/draw: 1-5-1 (1 bye).
Points: 6.
Points for: 436.
Points against: 589.
Percentage: 74.02.
Leading goal kicker: Jordan Motton (22 goals).
Despite only having one win on the board so far in 2023, Demons senior coach Tyler Blake has seen some competitive patches of play from his young squad.
"We have struggled to play the four-quarter, consistent game, but the patches we have played, we've been really competitive against some of the top teams," Blake said.
Along with this, Blake is seeing improvement on a weekly basis which he hopes will lead to win the the back-half of the 2023 season.
"Each week we are improving and finding spots where we need to put some work into. As long as we keep doing that, I think to finish of the year will be really positive," Blake said.
"Hopefully we get a couple of wins on the back of that as well."
Ladder position: Eight.
Win/loss/draw: 1-5-1 (1 bye).
Points: 6.
Points for: 354.
Points against: 539.
Percentage: 65.68.
Leading goal kicker: Liam Albrecht (7 goals).
Tigers senior coach Trevor Albrecht believes they are "a mile in front" of this stage in 2022.
"We know how we need to get there we just have to put it together for longer, consistency is a key," Albrecht said.
Nhill has had some tight matches so far, a three-point win over Warrack, and it came from 26 points down to draw with Horsham in round five.
"We know we can take all of those sides on, I just hope our lessons learnt permeate in the second half of the season," Albrecht said.
"We like to think that we can win a good majority of our games in the second half of the season, injuries permitting. Our injury list is pretty good at the moment."
Ladder position: Ninth.
Win/loss: 0-7 (1 bye).
Points: 0.
Points for: 387.
Points against: 659.
Percentage: 58.73.
Leading goal kicker: Joseph McKinnon (11 goals).
Despite a tough start for the club, president Zane Jess is happy with how players new to the club have settled in.
"All of the new recruits have been good. It is just one of those years where we have been able to gel together for four quarters, but we have been in the majority of games every week going into the last quarter," Jess said.
this effort is something Jess hope will turn into wins in the second half of season 2023.
"We are hoping to get some results go our way in the second half, hopefully that first win is not too far away."
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
