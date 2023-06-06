The Wimmera Mail-Times
Bureau of Meteorology issues severe warning for western and central Victoria

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated June 6 2023 - 12:56pm, first published 12:55pm
Severe weather warning for heavy rainfall and damaging winds
So much for a dry, warm winter; heavy rainfall and damaging winds are on the way.

