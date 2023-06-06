The Wimmera Mail-Times
Bureau of Meteorology updates severe warning for Wimmera, Grampians regions

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
June 7 2023 - 8:45am
Up to 60mm predicted during storm
Update (Wednesday, June 7 at 8.30am): More than 14mm of rain has been recorded in Horsham as a storm rolls through the region.

