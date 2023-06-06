The Wimmera Mail-Times
Horsham will host a Prime Ministerial Visit on Wednesday

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated June 6 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 4:30pm
Australian Prime minister Anthony Albanese is coming to Horsham. Picture AAP
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will visit Horsham on Wednesday, June 7, to officially open the revitalised Horsham Nature and Waterplay Park & Riverfront Activation Project.

