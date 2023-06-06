Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will visit Horsham on Wednesday, June 7, to officially open the revitalised Horsham Nature and Waterplay Park & Riverfront Activation Project.
This $3.2 million project was jointly funded by the Commonwealth ($1.65 million), the Victorian Government ($500,000), and the Horsham Rural City Council ($1.04 million).
It has improved the way that the community can enjoy their riverfront with new shelters and public amenities, better footpaths, and angling club rooms.
The Prime Minister will continue his Victorian visit to Ballarat.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on the eve of his visit, he is pleased to be returning to Horsham.
"It will be great to see the Wimmera River and hear from the Angling Club about how the revitalised riverfront is going.
This project gives the people of Horsham new and improved ways to enjoy the beautiful river which runs through their town.
The revitalisation work along the Wimmera River will keep drawing in tourists, keen to explore the Wimmera region, its many National Parks, and enjoy the good company of the friendly locals."
The Prime Minister has visited Horsham several times in previous roles and said he is looking forward to returning.
