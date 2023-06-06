The Wimmera Mail-Times
Updated

Horsham was to host a Prime Ministerial visit on Wednesday

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated June 7 2023 - 8:32am, first published 8:30am
Australian Prime minister Anthony Albanese is coming to Horsham. Picture AAP
Update (Wednesday, June 7): Due to weather conditions across central and western Victoria today we have been advised the Prime Minister will not be able to fly into Horsham to attend the opening of the Nature and Waterplay Park.

