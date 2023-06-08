Turning ninety years of age with loved ones is a celebration not to be missed, and Mr. Keith Wood will be surrounded by family and friends on Friday, June 9, to celebrate his 90th birthday, which he will share with the love of his life of 69 years.
Mr. Wood's wife, Gwen, is recovering from a recent medical procedure but will attend the birthday lunch, which will be the best present.
Mr. Wood hopes she'll soon be able to come home to stay.
Mr. Wood was born in Swan Hill, where the family lived until he was 15, they moved to Carnegie, and he worked for Martin and King as a panel beater.
As a boy, he loved swimming and won a trophy in 1945, when he was 12 years of age, in the Swan Hill Junior Championships.
Mr. Wood moved to Waracknabeal just before he married in 1954.
They celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary on May 22, 2023.
He has two children, four grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
But their love story began six decades before that when Mr. Wood's cousin introduced him to a young lady called Gwenneth Harmer, who lived in Horsham.
Mr. Wood's efforts to win the hand of the lady who would become his life partner included riding his push bike from Melbourne to Horsham to court her.
"He loved her then, and he loves her now; in fact, they are still both in love, and during Mum's stay in the hospital and nursing home, they have missed each other terribly," his daughter Gayle Anson said, "they hate being apart.
Mr. Wood was called-up as it was known. He served two years at Puckapunyal in Australia's first National Service intake.
They married in 1954 and welcomed daughter Gayle in 1955 and son Geoffrey in 1960 while living in Warracknabeal, making their family complete.
Mr. Wood was a panel beater for Wilson Bolton in Horsham for 32 years. ,
Gayle and Geoffrey both worked for Wilson Bolton at the same time as their father.
"I worked in administration, and my brother Geoffrey worked in spare parts. It was lovely to be working there together," Mrs. Anson said, " Mum worked at Prestige Holeproof."
"Dad loved his work and always worked hard; he only gave it up due to a heart condition," she said.
"He loved and played tennis for the Adelphians, a Church of Christ team; he still attends the church, and Mum, who is 90, watches it online," she said.
"We had a lovely childhood, and I remember going out to Dadswell Bridge in the winter to cut and collect wood for the fire; these are great memories," she said.
"We holidayed at Beachport in South Australia every Christmas, and at Easter, we vacationed near Zumstein with many of Mum's family. She was one of nine children.
In later years, we holidayed on a friend's property at Dadswell Bridge. We did that for over 50 years until the pandemic in 2020," she said.
Mr. Wood wasn't keen on a big celebration for his 90th when it was first discussed, but Mrs. Anson said they managed to convince him he'd only turn 90 once, which deserved a celebration.
Family and friends will meet at the Horsham Sports and Community Club on Friday for lunch.
