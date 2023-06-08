The Wimmera Mail-Times
Horsham's Keith Wood, a family man and hard worker who loves tennis, will turn 90.

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated June 9 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 9:00am
Turning ninety years of age with loved ones is a celebration not to be missed, and Mr. Keith Wood will be surrounded by family and friends on Friday, June 9, to celebrate his 90th birthday, which he will share with the love of his life of 69 years.

Local News

