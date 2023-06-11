Ladder position: 6th
Win/loss: 4-3 (one draw)
Points: 18
Points for: 653
Points against: 562
Percentage: 116.19
Leading goal kicker: Braydon Ison (22)
The Rupanyup Panthers 2023 season has largely 'gone to plan' according to coach, Braydon Ison.
The side's round one draw with Natimuk United and round three loss to the Swifts being Ison's only exception to that.
"It wouldn't have been a surprise if we'd won against Natimuk or Stawell [Swifts]," he said.
Ison points to the Panthers ball movement and ability to convert inside 50s into goals as his side's strengths this season.
Despite sitting sixth on the HDFNL ladder, the Panthers are only two competition points behind the Swifts in third.
The Panthers are likely to be movers in the latter half of the season.
Six of the side's eight games left before finals will be played against teams that currently sit in the leagues bottom five.
Additionally, the returning Jack and Mitch Musgrove should boost the Panthers forward line along with the odd appearance from Rebels player, Connor Weidemann.
"Footy is a funny thing, there is a lot of water going under the bridge before they give out the premiership cup," Ison said.
"Its just trying to keep your list as healthy as possible and keep tweaking your game plan until you get the right mix."
Ladder position: 5th
Win/loss: 5-3
Points: 20
Points for: 579
Points against: 608
Percentage: 95.23
Leading goal kicker: Cleve Hughes (21)
A round eight win over the Pimpinio Tigers saw the Edenhope Apsley Saints jump into the league's top-six as the side continues its resurgence up the HDFNL ladder.
A first-round match-up with the league's current second-placed team Jeparit Rainbow did not give the Saints an ideal start to the year.
But, after the 32-point loss, the side would go on a three-game win streak.
In round two, Edenhope Apsley mounted a second-half comeback to overcome Taylors Lake before dominant performances saw them defeat Kaniva Leeor United and Laharum.
With several star players missing from its lineup, including coach Tim McIntyre and leading goal scorer Cleve Hughes, Edenhope Apsley suffered its most significant loss in round five.
A 26-goal performance gave the Rupanyup Panthers a 157-point win at the Edenhope Football Ground.
A loss to Noradjuha Quantong followed before wins in the Saints' previous two games as missing stars returned.
Ladder position: 4th
Win/loss: 5-3
Points: 20
Points for: 665
Points against: 591
Percentage: 112.52
Leading goal kicker: Brock Orval (13)
Despite Noradjuha Quantong sitting in fourth place on the HDFNL ladder, 2023 has not been smooth sailing for the Bombers, according to coach Damian Cameron.
"We were a little bit inconsistent over the first few weeks, but played some good footy after that," he said.
"We've struggled a bit with injuries, which has been a bummer, its been hard to put really good sides out there with six or eight key players out each week.
"Considering the injuries we've had and the few set back we've had, I couldn't ask for much more than to have a position in the top four really.
Other than the side's round five loss to Pimpinio, Cameron says the Bombers are 'travelling pretty good'.
We probably didn't play a really good game there, but other than that, we're just trucking along the was we thought we would.
"We're travelling pretty good as far as our win/loss ratio, we're pretty happy with how we're sitting," he said.
"Rupanyup were a tough game early in the year, and Harrow Balmoral was a really tough game ... other than that, we've probably got the results that we've been after."
Ladder position: 3rd
Win/loss: 5-3
Points: 20
Points for: 704
Points against: 546
Percentage: 128.94
Leading goal kicker: Matthew Healy (15)
A strong first half to the 2023 HDFNL season has the Swifts sitting at the top end of the competition ladder with captain, Scott Carey, believing the side there to stay.
"We had hoped that would be round about where we would be," he said.
"So far, we've been pretty pleased.
"I think we've got a favourable draw ... and the football that we've been able to produce will definitely be able to hang on to third spot."
A good spread of talent is what Carey believes gives the Swifts the edge over opposition teams.
He highlighted the Baggies round eight win over Kalkee where the Baggies 10 goals came off the boot of 10 different kickers, as an example of that.
"The Strength of the team when we're up and going is the evenness across the field, we're not just reliant on one or two players to take on the majority of the workload," he said.
"So that's a real positive when everyone's playing there part, it makes it a lot easier to come away with the four points."
Ladder position: 2nd
Win/loss: 7-1
Points: 28
Points for: 998
Points against: 473
Percentage: 210.99
Leading goal kicker: Ashley Clugston (26)
With a record of seven wins to only one loss, Jeparit Rainbow's strong season has put them ahead of there the side thought it would be.
"We're pretty happy with how we're going, but I definitely think we've got plenty of improvement to go in the second half of the year," he said.
Everett credited the Storm's travellers, Bradley Stokes, Braxton Ah Mat and Nicholas Yarran from the Northern Territory, as well as William Hutchison, Matthew Synoradzki, Scott Driscoll and Benjamin Smith from Geelong for giving the side the edge this season.
"They've probably exceeded our expectations, not just on the field but off the field as well," said Everett.
"They've been a lot better players and they've fitted in right from the word go."
The Storm's focus has now moved to winning each of its game ahead of the league-wide by on July 8th, but Everett is weary of the havoc injuries can cause.
"You list is heavily dependent on how many injuries you've got, because there is not a lot of depth across the board at most clubs," he said.
"So touch wood, we're pretty injury free at the moment, our expectation is to win the next three before the bye ... to try and shore up that second position."
Ladder position: 1st
Win/loss: 8-0
Points: 32
Points for: 1303
Points against: 274
Percentage: 475.55
Leading goal kicker: Simon Close and James Staude (36)
The Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos has been the power house outfit of the 2023 HDFNL season.
"After a start like this it's easy to back off and not do the right things, or training standards can slip," said Harrow Balmoral coach, Jai Thompson.
"We need to continue playing the football that we want to play."
Not only is the side unbeaten after eight rounds, but it has dealt drubbings to every team that has challenged it.
And, it is not like Harrow Balmoral have had it easy, counted among the side's scalps is current second placed team, Jeparit Rainbow, and both sides of the 2022 HDFNL grand final, Rupanyup and Kalkee.
"Every week we're going to get a team's best sides, but that's what we want," said Thompson.
"We want teams to continue to challenge us, because it means we have to continue to grow as a team as well.
"If we continue to improve at the same rate as everyone else, then we stay the hunted and we stay on top."
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
