The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Sport/Horsham District League

Horsham District Football mid season review 6th-1st

John Hall
By John Hall
June 11 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rupanyup's Lachlan Weidemann loads up for a kick into the offensive 50 against Kalkee at Rupanyup Recreation Reserve in round six of the HDFNL on Saturday, May 20. Picture by John Hall
Rupanyup's Lachlan Weidemann loads up for a kick into the offensive 50 against Kalkee at Rupanyup Recreation Reserve in round six of the HDFNL on Saturday, May 20. Picture by John Hall

Rupanyup

Ladder position: 6th

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.