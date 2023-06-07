Why counselling is a rewarding career path

This is branded content.
In this ever-changing, fast-paced world we all need somebody to talk to, someone who can listen and help to guide us on our path. A counsellor is someone trained to listen, support and help people facing difficult moments or decisions in their lives.
A career in counselling is highly rewarding and can present you with the opportunity to create positive change and make a real difference to people.
In this article we discuss what counselling is, the benefits of a career in counselling, for yourself and others, and how a postgraduate counselling course could be the first step on the path to a worthwhile and fulfilling career.
A counsellor is a qualified professional who uses various methods, including therapeutic practices and research, to work with their client on overcoming hardships. There are many reasons why someone may seek a counsellor and the industry is expanding rapidly.
Using talk therapy, a counsellor will identify concerns and areas of need, explore emotions and thought processes and help clients to gain perspective and develop coping strategies to overcome obstacles they are facing.
When most people think of a counsellor they picture someone who works in a private practice, sitting in a comfortable chair opposite their client writing notes. However, counsellors work in a number of different areas beyond private practice, including:
Many counsellors choose to specialise in a particular area, such as relationship counselling, career counselling or addiction support. While completing your qualification in counselling, there are opportunities, through subject selection and work placements, to focus your skills and knowledge for work in a specific area.
A career in counselling is highly rewarding, for both counsellor and client. It is an area of work that is tipped to grow by over 14% in the next five years, presenting a wealth of opportunities to qualified and skilled counsellors. The opportunity to help people is a noble pursuit and there are several reasons why you may choose to work in counselling.
Working with clients to overcome obstacles is a counsellor's main role. Helping people is at the forefront of what they do. If you have always held a desire to help people, then this could be the right path for you.
Empowering people to live their best lives extends beyond that individual. As a counsellor, you have the opportunity to have a positive impact on individuals who can continue that positive impact in their communities.
Counsellors gain a deep understanding of the mind, how it works and how it affects people and their behaviours. Working with clients allows you to put this knowledge into practice to assist clients in gaining a further understanding of their own minds.
Many counsellors work with people who are dealing with a variety of mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety. As a counsellor, you have the opportunity to work one-on-one with people to manage these conditions more effectively.
Many counsellors, particularly those in private practice, can develop their own schedules. This allows you to work in a career you love and continue to help people while maintaining your own work/life balance.
Choosing to pursue a career in counselling is a big step to take. There are many options out there for postgraduate counselling courses but before you take the plunge it is important to consider whether counselling is right for you.
While the rewards are great there are many things to consider before deciding to venture down this path. Great counsellors are equipped with a variety of skills that empower them to get the best results for their clients. These can include being:
If you are passionate about helping people, enjoy listening and working one-on-one with people to help them then a career in counselling might just be the right path for you.
The demand for counsellors is increasing in many areas and in a variety of settings. With the world changing at a rapid rate, and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic still being felt around the world, there are more and more people seeking professional help in facing and overcoming difficulties in their lives.
In recent years the scope of work for counsellors has broadened, with many opportunities now presented beyond the traditional face-to-face practice. There are many online services, such as BetterHelp and an increase in people accessing phone counselling services such as LifeLine.
Beyond the traditional one-on-one counselling service, a qualified counsellor has the opportunity to work in several areas. The skills and knowledge that a counsellor brings with them are beneficial in a variety of settings, including:
These are common areas for counsellors working one-on-one or with small groups in a therapeutic setting. However many counsellors also work in research either as a main focus or alongside their therapeutic work. Research is a core part of counselling and many counsellors find great benefit in continuing to build and refine their knowledge as they work with clients.
If you've done your research and decided to pursue a career in counselling then the next step is to seek out a postgraduate qualification in counselling. This is required to work in the field and there are several programs available to complete this course. While a bachelor's degree in psychology is looked upon favourably, it is not a prerequisite for more postgraduate courses. In fact, counsellors with a breadth of life skills are highly sought after and for this reason a bachelor's degree of any kind is accepted as a prerequisite for most Master of Counselling courses.
A career in counselling is highly rewarding. The demand for good counselling support is increasing in our ever-changing world. More and more people are seeking help in improving themselves and their lives. For the right person, this career presents the opportunity to make a difference in people's lives and enact real positive change in the world.