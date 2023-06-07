Why counselling is a rewarding career path

A career in counselling is highly rewarding and can present you with the opportunity to make a real difference to people. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

In this ever-changing, fast-paced world we all need somebody to talk to, someone who can listen and help to guide us on our path. A counsellor is someone trained to listen, support and help people facing difficult moments or decisions in their lives.

A career in counselling is highly rewarding and can present you with the opportunity to create positive change and make a real difference to people.

In this article we discuss what counselling is, the benefits of a career in counselling, for yourself and others, and how a postgraduate counselling course could be the first step on the path to a worthwhile and fulfilling career.

What is a counsellor?

A counsellor is a qualified professional who uses various methods, including therapeutic practices and research, to work with their client on overcoming hardships. There are many reasons why someone may seek a counsellor and the industry is expanding rapidly.

Using talk therapy, a counsellor will identify concerns and areas of need, explore emotions and thought processes and help clients to gain perspective and develop coping strategies to overcome obstacles they are facing.

When most people think of a counsellor they picture someone who works in a private practice, sitting in a comfortable chair opposite their client writing notes. However, counsellors work in a number of different areas beyond private practice, including:

Hospitals

Churches and religious organisations

Schools

Corporate settings

Social and youth service organisations

Higher education facilities

Nonprofits

Many counsellors choose to specialise in a particular area, such as relationship counselling, career counselling or addiction support. While completing your qualification in counselling, there are opportunities, through subject selection and work placements, to focus your skills and knowledge for work in a specific area.

Why should I choose a career in counselling?

A career in counselling is highly rewarding, for both counsellor and client. It is an area of work that is tipped to grow by over 14% in the next five years, presenting a wealth of opportunities to qualified and skilled counsellors. The opportunity to help people is a noble pursuit and there are several reasons why you may choose to work in counselling.

You want to help people

Working with clients to overcome obstacles is a counsellor's main role. Helping people is at the forefront of what they do. If you have always held a desire to help people, then this could be the right path for you.

You want to create positive change in the world

Empowering people to live their best lives extends beyond that individual. As a counsellor, you have the opportunity to have a positive impact on individuals who can continue that positive impact in their communities.

You have an interest in psychology

Counsellors gain a deep understanding of the mind, how it works and how it affects people and their behaviours. Working with clients allows you to put this knowledge into practice to assist clients in gaining a further understanding of their own minds.

You are passionate about mental health

Many counsellors work with people who are dealing with a variety of mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety. As a counsellor, you have the opportunity to work one-on-one with people to manage these conditions more effectively.

You are looking for a flexible work schedule

Many counsellors, particularly those in private practice, can develop their own schedules. This allows you to work in a career you love and continue to help people while maintaining your own work/life balance.

Do I have what it takes to be a counsellor?

Choosing to pursue a career in counselling is a big step to take. There are many options out there for postgraduate counselling courses but before you take the plunge it is important to consider whether counselling is right for you.

While the rewards are great there are many things to consider before deciding to venture down this path. Great counsellors are equipped with a variety of skills that empower them to get the best results for their clients. These can include being:

Caring

Compassionate

Sensible

Responsive

Flexible

Sensitive

A good listener

Empathetic

If you are passionate about helping people, enjoy listening and working one-on-one with people to help them then a career in counselling might just be the right path for you.

What career options are out there for counsellors?

The demand for counsellors is increasing in many areas and in a variety of settings. With the world changing at a rapid rate, and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic still being felt around the world, there are more and more people seeking professional help in facing and overcoming difficulties in their lives.

In recent years the scope of work for counsellors has broadened, with many opportunities now presented beyond the traditional face-to-face practice. There are many online services, such as BetterHelp and an increase in people accessing phone counselling services such as LifeLine.

Beyond the traditional one-on-one counselling service, a qualified counsellor has the opportunity to work in several areas. The skills and knowledge that a counsellor brings with them are beneficial in a variety of settings, including:

Psychology

Social work

Allied health

Youth work

Online support services

Human resources

Career guidance

Disability support work

These are common areas for counsellors working one-on-one or with small groups in a therapeutic setting. However many counsellors also work in research either as a main focus or alongside their therapeutic work. Research is a core part of counselling and many counsellors find great benefit in continuing to build and refine their knowledge as they work with clients.

Where to from here?

If you've done your research and decided to pursue a career in counselling then the next step is to seek out a postgraduate qualification in counselling. This is required to work in the field and there are several programs available to complete this course. While a bachelor's degree in psychology is looked upon favourably, it is not a prerequisite for more postgraduate courses. In fact, counsellors with a breadth of life skills are highly sought after and for this reason a bachelor's degree of any kind is accepted as a prerequisite for most Master of Counselling courses.