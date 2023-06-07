Council and sporting representatives met at the Dudley Cornell Park in Horsham on Wednesday, June 7, to get a head start in preparing for the 2026 Commonwealth Games regional campaign.
As a first, the Victorian 2026 Commonwealth Games will be held across five joint cities, with Melbourne hosting the opening ceremony.
While Horsham will not host any events, it stands to benefit from by-products of the event, including increased tourism and the pre-game opportunity to host training and practice events.
Cr Robyn Gulline said when launching the Winning Formula for Regional Victoria campaign, "The 2026 Commonwealth Games is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for regional Victoria to showcase the best of our region, connect our communities, celebrate our cultural history and encourage visitors to come to our great state."
Horsham Rural City Council seeks $2 million from the Victorian Government as a Commonwealth Games legacy.
Sport and recreation are an integral part of regional communities' social and economic life, and some communities can face financial challenges in providing suitable sporting facilities.
The Games will allow capitalizing on the interest in sports and create an ideal time to invest in sporting infrastructure.
"It is important to ensure the Games will create a legacy for the whole of regional Victoria and one that extends beyond the games period and reaches all corners of the state," she said.
Regional Cities Victoria forecast their plan will be a winning Formula for Regional Victoria, a unique opportunity to capture natural and positive benefits for locals with a sustainable legacy into the future.
This includes upgrades to sporting infrastructure across the five hubs of Ballarat, Bendigo, Geelong, the LaTrobe Valley, and Shepparton, which will host events during the Games and attract internationally significant events.
As one of the ten largest municipalities outside of greater Melbourne, "Horsham is positioned to benefit from partnerships between regional cities and commonwealth countries, trade opportunities, new shared and open spaces across all regions, cultural and creative events, and a lasting tourism legacy both domestically and internationally," the mayor said.
"We want our local community to embrace the Games, and hope the Games will showcase all the regions have to offer as an amazing place to live, work, play, visit, and invest," she said.
Community sports and emerging athletes expect to have the proper sporting infrastructure in their regions, and the hope is that this will be the legacy of the Games.
"HRCC is currently redeveloping the facilities at the City Oval and is seeking support to provide a modern pavilion with multi-purpose community space and compliant changerooms," she said.
"We are here today at Dudley Cornell Oval with representatives from soccer and athletics. The facilities here are tired and need to be upgraded to meet community expectations and enhance our community members' sporting options and opportunities," the mayor said.
"Council has almost completed a feasibility study into multi-sports facilities which will include and enhance Commonwealth Games sporting venues," she said.
"Tourism is vital for our regional economies. Each region is unique and has its offering, so the job is to ensure we promote what we offer, including bushwalking, rock climbing, water sports, art, and cultural activities.
Our region boasts 86% of Victoria's culturally significant Rock Art and hosts the northern trailhead of the Grampians Peaks Rail," she said.
The Games will provide an opportunity to provide a platform for First Peoples to tell their stories, strengthening cultural awareness and bringing people together.
Greening spaces will use the opportunity to utilise indigenous plants where culturally appropriate.
Australia has hosted the Commonwealth Games seven times since the first Games were held in Canada in 1930.
