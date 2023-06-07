The Wimmera Mail-Times
HRCC Cr Robyn launched the regional program for the 2026 Commonwealth Games

By Sheryl Lowe
June 7 2023 - 6:00pm
Council and sporting representatives met at the Dudley Cornell Park in Horsham on Wednesday, June 7, to get a head start in preparing for the 2026 Commonwealth Games regional campaign.

