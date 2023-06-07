Kaniva caravan park boasts new facilities

Upgrades are now complete at the Kaniva Poolside Caravan Park.
The caravan park received $593,000 from the Regional Development Victoria in May 2022 to encourage more people to stay in the area.
This month West Wimmera Shire Council officially opened the upgraded facility.
Chief executive David Bezuidenhout said the upgraded park now meets the expectations of today's travellers.
"The completion of the new amenities block marks a significant milestone for Kaniva Poolside Caravan Park," he said.
"[The upgrades enhance] the visitor experience and promote the region as a prime tourist destination.
"The upgraded amenities block sets a new standard for our caravan parks, providing visitors with a modern and comfortable environment."
In the 12 months, the park was a hive of activity as workers upgraded male and female toilets, accessible toilets and showers, laundry facilities and a baby-changing station.
The caravan park recently saw additional landscaping, including new lawn areas, fencing, seating and benches.
The council contributed $19,000 towards the development.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
