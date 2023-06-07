Conservation Regulator and Parks Victoria urge Victorians to source their winter firewood from reputable sellers and report dodgy dealers.
Firewood theft from public land is a significant issue across Victoria which heavily impacts critical wildlife habitat and cultural heritage.
The worst hit areas include the Murray and Goulburn River corridors and the Grampians.
Sadly, much of the stolen timber is sold onto unsuspecting customers.
Firewood sellers can only sell timber sourced legally from a wholesale supplier, commercial wood lot or from private land with the permission of the landowner and in accordance with the Guidelines for the removal, destruction or lopping of native vegetation.
Buyers should report details about suspicious sellers or firewood theft from public land by calling 136 186.
This year the Conservation Regulator is targeting firewood theft with Forest Fire Management Victoria and Parks Victoria through Operation Hollows.
Authorised Officers are patrolling forests, parks and reserves, and use concealed cameras and other methods to detect offences.
Anyone caught cutting or taking timber illegally from public land can face on-the-spot-fines of $740 under the Forests Act 1958 or a maximum penalty of $9,246 and/or one year jail if the matter is taken to court. Chainsaws, trailers and vehicles can also be seized if they're detected as being used for the offending.
For people looking to collect firewood, the autumn firewood collection season from public land is open until June 30 in designated areas.
People can collect a maximum of two cubic metres of firewood per person per day and a maximum of 16 cubic metres of firewood per household per financial year.
Only fallen timber without hollows can be collected.
Details of where firewood can be collected, can be found at: https://www.ffm.vic.gov.au/firewood/firewood-collection-in-your-region.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
