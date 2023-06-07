The Wimmera Mail-Times
Illegal firewood operators are being put on notice

Ben Fraser
Ben Fraser
Updated June 7 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 3:45pm
Illegal firewood operators are on notice by Conservation Regulator and Parks Victoria. File picture
Conservation Regulator and Parks Victoria urge Victorians to source their winter firewood from reputable sellers and report dodgy dealers.

