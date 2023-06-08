Electricity prices are rising 25% for households and 29% for small businesses from July 1 in another hit to family and business budgets, and on June 6 interest rates rose again for the 12th time in 14 months.
Energy prices can no longer be blamed on Russia's war on the Ukraine, with coal and oil prices settling back to pre-invasion levels.
The energy price spike responsibility lies solely in Canberra, not the Kremlin.
Energy companies revealed this week that the Albanese Labor government's energy policies will mean higher prices for the foreseeable future.
Meanwhile, the share market is shrinking for the first time since 2005 attributed by former OZ Minerals chair Rebecca McGrath to the energy transition and the battle for battery metals.
The federal government is pursuing a reckless energy policy that pursues 82% renewables by 2030 without a structured plan to achieve it, not to mention foisting transmission towers and lines on prime agricultural land in Mallee.
In the three weeks since the federal Budget, markets, economists and now the Reserve Bank itself have all increased their forecasts for inflation and interest rate hikes.
On average, mortgage holders are paying one quarter of their earnings on mortgage repayments, 50 per cent higher than before the pandemic.
Australian National University Associate Professor Ben Phillips said this week "overall mortgage costs as a share of income are at record highs since 1984".
In the children's tale, the Emperor's 'New Clothes' were exposed for what they were - the naked truth - and the cost of living pain for Australians lies squarely at the feet of the Albanese Labor government.
Their energy relief package passed the parliament and hasn't made a jot of difference.
Cost of living is out of control and the federal government is adding fuel to the fire.
