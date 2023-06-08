The Wimmera Mail-Times
Comment: Cost of living is out of control

By Dr Anne Webster
June 8 2023 - 5:00pm
Dr Anne Webster thinks the energy price spike responsibility should lay with in Canberra, not the Kremlin. Picture supplied
Electricity prices are rising 25% for households and 29% for small businesses from July 1 in another hit to family and business budgets, and on June 6 interest rates rose again for the 12th time in 14 months.

