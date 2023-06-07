The Wimmera Mail-Times
Anthony Albanese will re-schedule visit to Horsham says mayor

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated June 8 2023 - 12:44pm, first published June 7 2023 - 5:00pm
Cr Robyn Gulline mayor of HRCC. Picture Sheryl Lowe

Cr Robyn Gulline received a phone call from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese early this morning offering his apologies for being unable to attend the official opening of the Nature and Water Park on the Wimmera riverfront.

SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

