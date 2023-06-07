Cr Robyn Gulline received a phone call from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese early this morning offering his apologies for being unable to attend the official opening of the Nature and Water Park on the Wimmera riverfront.
Due to weather conditions across central and western Victoria today, the Prime Minister could not fly into Horsham to attend the Nature and Waterplay Park opening.
Ms. Gulline said the Prime Minister was disappointed he had to cancel his visit but will re-schedule his visit as soon as possible.
Following this announcement, HRCC advised that the event had been cancelled due to the weather.
The $3.2 million project was jointly funded by the Commonwealth ($1.65 million), the Victorian Government ($500,000), and the Horsham Rural City Council ($1.04 million).
When announcing his visit earlier this week, the Prime Minister said, "It will be great to see the Wimmera River and hear from the Angling Club about how the revitalised riverfront is going.
This project gives the people of Horsham new and improved ways to enjoy the beautiful river which runs through their town.
The revitalisation work along the Wimmera River will keep drawing in tourists, keen to explore the Wimmera region, its many National Parks, and enjoy the excellent company of the friendly locals."
The Prime Minister has visited Horsham several times in previous roles and is looking forward to rescheduling his visit for the official opening.
