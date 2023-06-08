The Horsham District Football Netball league has named its junior footballers set to represent the league against the Maryborough Castlemaine District Football Netball League.
The interleague games will take place on Sunday, June 18, at the Navarre sports complex.
Matches will be played between under 13, 15 and 17 teams with the first game kicking off at 10am.
The HDFNL interleague netball team that recently competed in the Echuca interleague competition on May 14 and the Association Championships in Bendigo on May 20, will also take on the MCDFNL on the Sunday.
Coach: Travis Mackley
Team list: Max White, Thomas Dunstan, Marcus McIntyre, Charlie Hindaugh, Nate Berry, Max Spokes, Kane Bastin, Jye Dolan, Aiden Reinheimer, Rory Hudson, Harrison Tink, Clarrie Grosser, Chase Whelan, Dusty Kelm, Archie Hogan, Chase Porter, Jardy Ellis, Seth Dixon, Max Finnigan, Thomas Sudholz, Caleb Perry, Caleb Carlsen, Archie Hoffman, Carlie Hedt, Noah Kamstra, Arkie Mackley
Coach: Chris Meyer
Team list: Mitchell Hateley, Archer Cameron, Justin Mutch, William Fisher, Parker Gould, Zander Eckermann, Xavier Stimson, Willis Stimson, Byron Merrett, August Koch, Angus Mintern, Lewis Hofmaier, Jules Darrington, Rosco Hair, Jackson Brown, Link Smith, Ahmet Asker, Austin Simpson, Bryden McPhee, Archie McQueen, Jett King, Riley Downer, Hugh Weidemann, Blair Sheen, Ben Sladdin
Coach: Liam Scott
Team list: Adam Hood, Josh Grant, George Austin, Maddox Blake, Rhys Daffey, Lewis Cocks, Marcel Badua, Aiden Richardson, Jye Rossbotham, Charlie Millar, Tarkyn Benbow, Bronte Hiscosk, Cody Maybery, Bailey Taylor, James Officer, Tyler Filcock, Frederick Frew, Thomas Baker, Sebastian Le Roux, Jimmy Finnigan, Alby Kingston, Luke Monaghan, Lochie Kenyon, Austin Giusa
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
