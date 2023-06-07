Wild weather continues with new BoM warning

The Bureau of Meteorology have issued a severe thunderstorm warning for destructive winds and large hailstones for the Wimmera and Mallee forecast districts.
A strong cold front is moving over western parts of Victoria this evening and it has triggered severe thunderstorm activity in the far northwest of the state.
Thunderstorm activity is expected to become more widespread through western districts into the evening.
The storms are likely to produce destructive winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
The next warning is due to be issued by 9:40 pm. Visit http://www.bom.gov.au/products/IDV21033.shtml for more information.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
