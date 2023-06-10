Ladder position: First.
Win/loss: 7-0 (1 bye).
Points: 28.
Goals for: 486.
Goals against: 305.
Percentage: 159.34.
Saints coach Jess Cannane believes continuity has played a large part in an undefeated start to the 2023 season.
"It is a benefit that the majority of our core group is back from seasons playing together, we are almost reaching our full potential now," Cannane said.
But the Saints have added a crucial string to its bow this season by running out the entirety of the four quarters.
"It has been one of the big differences in comparison to last season is the ability to play out the full four quarters and extend that lead and finish nice and strong."
Ladder position: Second.
Win/loss: 6-1 (1 bye).
Points: 24.
Goals for: 407.
Goals against: 238.
Percentage: 171.01.
Demons A grade coach Tiff Hier is pleased with the start of the season after some wholesale changes to its squad over the off-season.
"We have had five that have come into the A grade side that weren't there last year, that's a high turnover. They've actually done really well to play as good a netball as what we have played, I'm pretty happy with we're sitting," Hier said.
Despite Horsham's strong start, Hier sees plenty of improvement as the Demons look to avenge its 2022 grand final defeat.
"We've had a solid first half, we can certainly get a lot better than we have been."
Ladder position: Third.
Win/loss: 5-3.
Points: 20.
Goals for: 326.
Goals against: 290.
Percentage: 112.41.
Warriors A grade coach Tessa O'Callaghan is enjoying her first year in the role.
"It couldn't have been going any better, I have a really great team around me as well. It is pretty easy to coach these girls, they make it fun and enjoyable as well," O'Callaghan said.
Coming into the second half of the season, she believes it will be slightly easier to prepare for games.
Now that we have played everyone it is a bit easier to just come into the games with a bit more of a plan and refine our game a bit more."
Ladder position: Fourth.
Win/loss: 4-3 (1 bye).
Points: 16.
Goals for: 299.
Goals against: 241.
Percentage: 124.07.
The Tigers are inside the top-five in its first season back in the A grade competition.
Ellen Bennett and defender Larnie Hobbs have regularly featured in the best for the Nhill in its first seven matches.
Ruby James leads the goal-throwing for Tigers with 130 from all seven matches.
Ladder position: Fifth.
Win/loss: 4-3 (1 bye)
Points: 16
Goals for: 324
Goals against: 350
Percentage: 92.57.
Roos co-coach Nicole Polycarpou has been impressed the teams' ability to be versatile in the first half of the 2022 season.
"A strength we have is we can switch it up pretty easy and not feel like we are dropping too much," Polycarpou said.
There are a few young players that Polycarpou hopes will help Dimboola reach its top three goal at the end of the regular season.
Indy Ward and Hannah Dubois have been key part of Dimboola's 2023 campaign.
Ward "[Ward] has grown so much in her first year of A grade, she has improved so much, it is so good to watch her," Polycarpou said.
With Dubois, Polycarpou has been impressed with her grown in only her second year in A grade.
"The confidence she has grown, it is amazing to see."
Ladder position: Sixth.
Win/loss: 3-4 (1 bye).
Points: 12.
Goals for: 303.
Goals against: 335.
Percentage: 90.45.
Rats co-coach Tahnee Walker is pleased with the first half season as the Rats sit a game outside the top-five.
"For us the first part of the season was to see where we were at in regards to the leaders.
"We have lost a couple that we should've won and we have been in a few games to half time, then after that we haven't been able to maintain our intensity and keep up with the better teams," Walker said.
Walker believes the Rats have the ability to challenge the top sides when finals come around.
"We really want to finish in the five. It does not matter where you finish in the five, as long as you are in the five anything can happen from there."
Ladder position: Seventh.
Win/loss: 2-5 (1 bye)
Points: 8.
Goals for: 251.
Goals against: 293.
Percentage: 85.67.
Giants co-coach Steph Thomson is pleased with her teams' performance despite being stretched for numbers on some occasions.
Considering some of the weeks and the amount of phone calls to get a team together. There are two games that have blown out, but we really happy with how we went considering they are all the top sides," Thomson said.
An element that Southern Mallee will work on that will help in close matches will be its voice.
Of its seven matches, four of them have been decided by less than five goals.
"We have noticed a few games we have been really quiet, and that's when we haven't played our best netball and the more senior players taking control of that and leading by example. "
Ladder position: Eighth.
Win/loss: 1-6 (1 bye)
Points: 4.
Goals for: 267.
Goals against: 444.
Percentage: 60.14
Sheridan Petering has had a youthful squad at her disposal in 2023, as a result there have been mixed results.
"We've started games really well and we have kept up with teams for the first quarter and half of games. I just think our inexperience and some mistakes creep in our game then it blows out a bit." Petering said.
Its lone win came in round four when the Burras came from four goals down at three quarter time and defeated the Giants.
Looking towards the back-half of the season, Petering will be taking a game-by-game approach as young players become more experienced.
"We need to concentrate on quarter by quarter, going into games and limiting the mistakes we are making and just keeping our centres and scoring off them. If we can get a few intercepts and turnovers along the way then that's a bonus."
Ladder position: Ninth.
Win/loss: 0-7 (1 bye)
Points: 0
Goals for: 213.
Goals against: 380.
Percentage: 56.05.
The Eagles have A grade squad have been ravaged by injury early in the 2023 season, but president Zane Jess believes that it will have a positive effect in the long term.
"The positive thing is all of the juniors stepping up have been performing very well. It is good to get these juniors early into senior grades so they get the experience," Jess said.
"It is good that Ashlynn [McKenzie, Eagles coach]is playing these kids and giving them experience because it is only going to benefit them."
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
