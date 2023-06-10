The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

WFNL mid season netball review | How does your team fare?

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
June 10 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Defender Erin Mellington has been a key addition in her return to the Saints in 2023. Picture file
Defender Erin Mellington has been a key addition in her return to the Saints in 2023. Picture file

Horsham Saints 

Ladder position: First.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.